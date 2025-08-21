advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Retail and Shopping

Rosemont’s Fashion Outlets adds Rag & Bone to retailer lineup

Posted August 21, 2025 11:14 am
Christopher Placek
 

Rag & Bone — a clothing, shoes and accessories fashion brand — became the latest store to open at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont on Thursday, officials announced.

The store, which specializes in denim clothing for men and women, opened on level two of the two-story, 530,000-square-foot indoor shopping center, near Versace and Aritzia.

Founded in New York City in 2002, Rag & Bone “stands for redefining tradition and challenging convention with a versatile and understated wardrobe that embodies the genuine confidence of today’s creative class,” according to an announcement from the Rosemont mall.

Its opening follows a slate of other recent new retailers at the designer outlet mall including TUMI, Intimissimi and Victoria’s Secret.

“These additions reflect Fashion Outlets of Chicago’s ongoing commitment to delivering a dynamic and elevated shopping experience for our guests — one that combines premier designer names with a unique, accessible atmosphere,” said Jim Hansen, the shopping center’s senior property manager.

TUMI, located on level two near Lululemon, sells luggage, backpacks and other travel accessories.

Intimissimi, located on level one near Nike, is an Italian lingerie brand that features a variety of intimates, sleepwear and loungewear for sale.

Victoria’s Secret, located on level one near Puma, is an iconic American lifestyle brand offering a wide selection of lingerie, sleepwear, fragrances, loungewear and beauty products.

More than 130 stores are within the outlet mall, located at the Balmoral Avenue exit of the Tri-State Tollway.

Shoppers at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont have several new retailers to choose from among. Rag & Bone — a clothing, shoes and accessories fashion brand — is the latest store to open in the upscale mall on Thursday. Daily Herald file photo, August 2013
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Fashion Lifestyle News Retail and Shopping Rosemont
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company