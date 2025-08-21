Rosemont’s Fashion Outlets adds Rag & Bone to retailer lineup

Rag & Bone, a denim-focused clothing retailer, is set to open Thursday at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont. Courtesy of Fashion Outlets of Chicago

Rag & Bone — a clothing, shoes and accessories fashion brand — became the latest store to open at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont on Thursday, officials announced.

The store, which specializes in denim clothing for men and women, opened on level two of the two-story, 530,000-square-foot indoor shopping center, near Versace and Aritzia.

Founded in New York City in 2002, Rag & Bone “stands for redefining tradition and challenging convention with a versatile and understated wardrobe that embodies the genuine confidence of today’s creative class,” according to an announcement from the Rosemont mall.

Its opening follows a slate of other recent new retailers at the designer outlet mall including TUMI, Intimissimi and Victoria’s Secret.

“These additions reflect Fashion Outlets of Chicago’s ongoing commitment to delivering a dynamic and elevated shopping experience for our guests — one that combines premier designer names with a unique, accessible atmosphere,” said Jim Hansen, the shopping center’s senior property manager.

TUMI, located on level two near Lululemon, sells luggage, backpacks and other travel accessories.

Intimissimi, located on level one near Nike, is an Italian lingerie brand that features a variety of intimates, sleepwear and loungewear for sale.

Victoria’s Secret, located on level one near Puma, is an iconic American lifestyle brand offering a wide selection of lingerie, sleepwear, fragrances, loungewear and beauty products.

More than 130 stores are within the outlet mall, located at the Balmoral Avenue exit of the Tri-State Tollway.

