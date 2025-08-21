District 203 teachers set strike date as contract talks resume

Naperville Unit District 203 teachers have rallied twice in two weeks as contract negotiations continue. On Thursday night, the union representing the teachers set its official strike date for Tuesday, Aug. 26. Alicia Fabbre/For the Daily Herald

A teachers strike in Naperville Unit District 203 could be days away if there isn’t a last-minute deal between the school district and the union representing its teachers.

The Naperville Unit Education Association announced late Thursday that it has set its official strike date for Tuesday, Aug. 26.

The announcement came after a third day of negotiations with a federal mediator this week. Union officials said the district’s latest proposal “represents a major step backwards.”

“We have always said a strike is our last resort,” said Ross Berkley, president of the Naperville Unit Education Association, in a written statement. “However, after months of bargaining, overwhelming community support and the board’s refusal to make meaningful progress, we have reached a point where we may have no other choice.”

Both sides will continue negotiations Friday with a federal mediator. However, Berkley said the union is preparing to strike unless the school board “reverses course.”

Naperville District 203 issued a statement late Thursday saying the board remains committed to reaching a “fair and sustainable agreement.”

“Our top priority remains our students and keeping them in classrooms,” Naperville District 203 School Board President Charles Cush said in a statement. “We are committed to moving forward together. The strength of our district has always come from the unity between our educators and our community, and we are dedicated to preserving that.”

Salary and potential changes to the school day are among the key sticking points in the talks.

Berkley said the union decided to make their announcement now to give parents time to make plans for their students.

Contract talks began in February. The former contract expired on June 30, and teachers returned to work last week without a new contract.

The union represents more than 1,500 certified staff members, including teachers, physical therapists, psychologists and counselors. Union members work in the district’s 22 schools and serve 16,000 students.