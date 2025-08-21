Police: Taxi driver attacked another car with a bat in Des Plaines

A taxi driver was arrested Tuesday after attacking another vehicle with a baseball bat during a dispute in Des Plaines, police said.

Ali Nadzhafaliyev, 61, of the 2700 block of West Summerdale Avenue in Chicago, is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

A cab from the 303 Taxi company swerved in front of a vehicle driven by a Des Plaines man and then drove into oncoming traffic as they were headed east on Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village on Aug. 16, authorities said.

When both cars stopped for a red light at Elmhurst Road and Touhy Avenue, Nadzhafaliyev exited his taxi, punched one of the windows of the other car several times and tried to open a locked door, police said.

Both cars headed east again but stopped for a red light at Touhy Avenue and Mount Prospect Road. There, Nadzhafaliyev hit the victim’s car with a metal bat, damaging a passenger-side door and mirror, police said.

Nadzhafaliyev drove away when the light turned green. Police learned his identity after calling the taxi company, and he was arrested and charged after coming to the police station on Tuesday.

Nadzhafaliyev was released after being processed, police said.