‘How do we get there?’ State reps weigh transit rescue options ahead of fall veto session

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Riders gather at the Rosemont Transit Center Wednesday. A key panel of state lawmakers are meeting to negotiate a solution to a transit crisis.

A key group of state representatives met virtually Wednesday to discuss a mega-million-dollar shortfall looming for Metra, Pace and the CTA.

Federal COVID-19 aid dries up in 2026, and 40% cuts will occur if no solution is found, the Regional Transit Authority has said.

Illinois senators in May approved a bill strengthening oversight of the three agencies and raising over $1 billion through various taxes. But House members balked at the last-minute fix.

“The House working group continues to meet and discuss policy options to not only fully fund public transportation, but ensure we’re reforming the system to work better for riders and taxpayers,” Chicago Democratic state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado said.

“Ensuring we have a highly functional system that delivers timely and safe service in an efficient way is our top goal and we look forward to getting legislation across the finish line in veto session” this October, added Delgado, a House Public Transit Working Group leader.

GOP state Rep. Brad Stephens, who lobbied House Democrats to include Republicans in crafting the bill, now has a seat at the online table.

“We all want the same things, we want to make sure transit is alive and well, and safe, and functioning, and on-time. It’s just — how do we get there?” said Stephens, who also serves as Rosemont’s mayor.

The group is expected to meet weekly in person going forward, he said.

Stephens wants answers on the so-called 2026 “fiscal cliff,” estimated at $771 million last year. That total is fluid after sales tax revenues generated about $200 million more than anticipated for transit, he noted.

“What’s the real number? What are we trying to hit?” Stephens said.

The Senate-approved bill includes: a $1.50 fee for most online deliveries; extending a Chicago real estate transfer tax to suburban Cook and the Collar Counties; and a 10% tax on rideshares, such as Uber and Lyft.

“There’s a lot of opposition” to the delivery fee, and “the mayors are against the transfer tax,” said Democratic state Rep. Marty Moylan of Des Plaines, chair of a House transportation committee.

He said it would have been “a lot easier” to get a measure approved in the spring session, when only a simple majority was needed as opposed to veto session. “Because if they want it effective immediately, you need 71 votes,” he added, “or you have to wait until next session in January.”

Chicago Democratic State Rep. Kam Buckner has floated a $1 to $3 event surcharge that could enhance transit. “If you’re going to Lollapalooza and you’re paying an extra buck or $2 on your ticket each day, that ticket also doubles as your pass on the system for that day,” he told The Sun-Times Friday.

“Existing proposals and new considerations are being discussed as we work toward sustainable transportation solutions for our region and state,” Kane County Democratic state Rep. Matt Hanson said.

Supporters are advocating for $1.5 billion more to improve transit safety, increase frequency and improve on-time performance.

But with more funding, lawmakers want governance reforms. The Senate-approved bill calls for a Northern Illinois Transit Authority replacing the RTA, which is intended to increase efficiency and create a seamless system with universal fares.

The makeup of the NITA board is also controversial with concerns about balance of power between the city and suburbs.

“We all know what the issues are — the suburbs don’t want the CTA controlling the checkbook, and having that somewhat of a veto-proof majority of the governance … so we’ve got to get that all figured out,” Stephens said.

Senate Transportation Committee Chair Ram Villivalam commented that “while it is essential that the public transit agencies continue efforts to avoid service cuts and job losses, we must remain laser focused on a comprehensive solution that reforms and transformationally funds our public transit systems to be safe, reliable, accessible, and integrated.”

“House Bill 3438, legislation that passed the state Senate this spring, does just that.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Transit agencies face a fiscal crisis in 2026.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com State lawmakers are meeting to negotiate a solution to a transit crisis.

