Suburban high schools ranked among state’s top performers

The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora ranks sixth in Illinois and 120th nationally in U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the nation’s top-performing high schools. Daily Herald file photo

Several suburban high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of the nation’s top-performing secondary schools.

The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora, which ranks sixth in Illinois, ranks 120th nationally. Ranked eighth in the state, Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire ranks 203rd nationally.

These and other suburban schools were named among Illinois’ top 25, with Chicago’s Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, Northside College Preparatory High School and Lane Technical High School ranking first, second and third, respectively, statewide.

Nationally, Payton ranks 32nd, Northside ranks 40th and Lane Tech ranks 72nd. Of the nation’s 24,140 ranked schools, 715 are in Illinois.

Evaluations are based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

Indian Prairie Unit District 204’s Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville ranks 12th in Illinois, and 340th nationally. The district’s two other schools, Aurora’s Metea Valley High School and Waubonsie Valley High School rank 32nd and 49th, respectively, in the state. Nationally, they are ranked 774th and 1,229th, respectively.

District 204 Superintendent Adrian Talley praised the hard work and dedication of students, staff and families.

“We are incredibly proud that all three of our (high schools) are recognized among the top 50 in the state with Neuqua Valley ranked 12th overall,” Talley said in a prepared statement. “At District 204, we remain committed to providing an excellent educational experience that prepares every student for success beyond high school.”

Other top-performing suburban schools include: New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, ranked 13 in Illinois and 371 nationally; William Fremd High School in Palatine, ranked 14 in Illinois and 397 nationwide; Arlington Heights’ John Hersey High School, ranked 15 in Illinois and 404 nationwide; Deerfield High School ranked 18 in Illinois and 437 nationwide; Glenbrook South High School in Glenview, ranked 19 in Illinois and 466 nationally; Northbrook’s Glenbrook North High School, ranked 20 in Illinois and 475 nationally; Libertyville High School, ranked 21 in Illinois and 532 nationally; Naperville Central High School ranked 22 in Illinois and 546 nationally; Barrington High School ranked 23 in Illinois and 548 nationwide; and Maine South High School in Park Ridge, ranked 24 in Illinois and 579 nationally.

“We are proud of this recognition and even more proud that our students and staff are leaving a legacy, one where every student is known, supported and inspired to be mighty, brave and bold,” said Fremd Principal Mark Langer in a prepared statement. He praised students, staff and families for the “vibrant learning community we’ve built together.”

“At Fremd, we strive to foster a culture of excellence rooted in strong relationships, continuous growth, and a belief in every student’s potential. Equally important is our commitment to student wellness, belonging and leadership,” Langer said.

For the complete list, see usnews.com/education.