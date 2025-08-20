‘I am Team Naperville’: Allison Longenbaugh stepping down from city council

Allison Longenbaugh

In what she called a “gut-wrenching decision,” Naperville City Councilwoman Allison Longenbaugh will step down from her seat after more than two years in the role.

An emotional Longenbaugh said she is taking a private sector professional opportunity that does not allow her to serve in public office. Her resignation becomes official Monday.

Longenbaugh routinely asked questions of city staffers as part of written Q&A’s posted with council agendas. She appeared to relish her research.

“I hope it's clear just how much of myself I have put into this role,” she said. “I've tried to be present and available as much as possible, because I love serving this community.”

Longenbaugh first won election in 2023.

“Last year, following a 31-year career at the same firm, my team was unexpectedly made redundant. And in today’s economic climate, with three daughters in college, turning down a stable, permanent position … isn't a risk that I can afford to take,” she said.

Tuesday was her final council meeting.

“Everything that I have done has been grounded in preparation and fact-checking. I genuinely loved digging into the agenda items, asking questions, spotlighting topics residents might not otherwise hear about, and yes, I'll even miss these long meetings.”

By her count, she has attended more than 50 festivals, 15 parades, 50 resident meetings and more than 100 council and board meetings. Longenbaugh also served as a liaison to the Advisory Commission on Disabilities, Special Events and Community Arts Commission, Sister Cities Commission and the Transportation Advisory Board. She had previously served as a council observer in the League of Women Voters Observer Corp.

“When I say I am ‘Team Naperville,’ I mean it. It's not just a slogan for me, it is who I am,” she said.

Her peers on the council gave her a standing ovation.

“She consistently asked the tough questions, championed accountability, and carried herself with grace and professionalism in every setting,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said in a written statement released by the city.

The remainder of her term, which ends in May 2027, will be filled by an individual appointed by the council during a meeting on or before Oct. 21.