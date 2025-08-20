Naperville City Council seeks to renegotiate terms of proposed electricity contract

Members of the Naperville City Council voted Tuesday to approve a measure that seeks to revise the terms of the city's proposed contract with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency. Alicia Fabbre/For the Daily Herald

Naperville City Council members Tuesday signaled support for a 20-year contract extension with the agency that supplies electricity to the city as long as certain conditions are met.

The city is proposing contract revisions that would increase Naperville’s voting rights within the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency and would set measurable benchmarks to lower its carbon footprint.

City council members voted 7-2 to support the measure, with Ian Holzhauer and Mary Gibson casting dissenting votes.

The contract proposal comes after months of debate about whether to extend the city’s contract with IMEA. Opponents objected to an extension, noting IMEA’s reliance on a coal-fired power plant to meet energy needs for its 32 member communities. Others also questioned the need to decide on a contract when the current contract does not expire for another 10 years.

“A lot of decisions have to be made down the road, but at least we have progress,” Mayor Scott Wehrli said after Tuesday’s vote.

Wehrli plans to attend Thursday’s IMEA meeting in Springfield, where member communities will consider Naperville’s request to negotiate new terms for a contract extension.

If IMEA agrees to the terms, city council members would still have to approve the contract extension.