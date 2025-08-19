Who will win the golden ticket? American Airlines giving away flight vouchers at O’Hare for Aviation Day

American Airlines will pick a random flight to offer certificates for free trips at O’Hare Tuesday. The Associated Press

Some lucky passengers will score the equivalent of a free trip on American Airlines Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport as the carrier marks National Aviation Day.

Flyers on a randomly chosen flight or two at O’Hare will receive a certificate for AAdvantage bonus miles that can be redeemed for air travel, car rentals or hotels, officials said.

The certificates will have a range of values up to 100,000 bonus miles, which is equal to a round-trip to Honolulu.

National Aviation Day was started by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939 to honor aviation pioneer Orville Wright’s birthday.

Winning passengers will receive credits in their AAdvantage accounts, which anyone can sign up for free.

The airline could extend the giveaway to two flights depending on the size of the first aircraft that’s chosen, the carrier said noting that supplies are limited.