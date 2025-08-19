advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

Who will win the golden ticket? American Airlines giving away flight vouchers at O’Hare for Aviation Day

Posted August 19, 2025 10:18 am
Marni Pyke
 

Some lucky passengers will score the equivalent of a free trip on American Airlines Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport as the carrier marks National Aviation Day.

Flyers on a randomly chosen flight or two at O’Hare will receive a certificate for AAdvantage bonus miles that can be redeemed for air travel, car rentals or hotels, officials said.

The certificates will have a range of values up to 100,000 bonus miles, which is equal to a round-trip to Honolulu.

National Aviation Day was started by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939 to honor aviation pioneer Orville Wright’s birthday.

Winning passengers will receive credits in their AAdvantage accounts, which anyone can sign up for free.

The airline could extend the giveaway to two flights depending on the size of the first aircraft that’s chosen, the carrier said noting that supplies are limited.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business News O'Hare International Airport Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company