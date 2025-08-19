‘Let’s get this done’: Challenge issued to close funding gap for Antioch Veterans Memorial

Initial rendering of the proposed veterans memorial to be placed across from Sequoit Creek park in downtown Antioch. The design essentially is the same but the revised version is scaled down and oval shaped rather than circular. Courtesy of Debbie Rentner

Supporters of a long-sought veterans memorial in Antioch hope a push to bridge the final funding gap will allow for a fall groundbreaking.

Mayor Scott Gartner is challenging residents and others to contribute $100,000 to complete fundraising for what he described as a lasting tribute to local veterans.

“We’re almost there and with one final push, we can begin construction on a memorial that will stand for generations,” Gartner said in a message to the community.

The effort to date has been led by the volunteer Antioch Veterans Memorial nonprofit organization. About $200,000 of the total $500,000 estimated cost has been raised and the Great Lakes Contractors Association has donated another $200,000 in labor and materials.

While any donation is appreciated, the intent is to encourage donors with deeper pockets to help bring the project home, Gartner said.

A veterans memorial of some type has been discussed by various entities in town for many years. During that time, there have been disputes about where it should be located and how it would be accomplished.

“It has been a long haul,” said Debbie Rentner, a 20-year Army vet and AVM president. She said she’s encouraged to see the project progressing.

“I’m thrilled,” she said. “Let’s get this done.”

By early 2024, renderings were created for a memorial to honor the six branches of the armed services. Initially, volunteers hoped the memorial could be located in the $12.5 million Sequoit Creek Park downtown but the facility already had been designed and was thought to be the wrong spot for that use.

A veterans memorial is planned across Sequoit Creek Park in downtown Antioch. Mayor Scott Gartner has issued a challenge to raise the final $100,000 needed for the project. Courtesy of village of Antioch

This past March, the village board authorized and approved a site on village-owned property across Orchard Street immediately south of the park. The design remained essentially the same but was scaled down and the shape changed from an oval to a circle to better fit the site.

Supporters hope to break ground in October.

“Everybody believes there’s a need for it,” said village Trustee Brent Bluthardt, a member of the veterans memorial board. “We’re trying to get this completed and up and running.”

The memorial will become part of a developing village campus in the downtown area that includes Sequoit Creek Park, the village band shell and a new village hall.

“I just want it (veterans memorial) to be finally completed — cut off the debate of where it’s going to be and how it’s going to be done,” Gartner said.