Things to do Aug. 22-28: Buffalo Grove Days, Palatine Street Fest, Port Clinton Art Festival and more

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Teens ride The Freak Out during last year’s Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Park.

Starts before Friday

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference: Various times Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 21-24, at locations in Chicago. Performances, panel discussions, workshops and more. Free. For schedule, visit chicago.gov.

Friday, Aug. 22

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Anime Magic! 2025: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 22, through 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime convention with vendors, cosplay, celebrity guests, special events and more. $65 for Friday, $70 for Saturday, $60 for Sunday, $75 for three days, and free for kids 7 and younger. animemagic.org.

Chicago International Boat Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22-23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Navy Pier Marina & Festival Grounds, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. See luxury yachts, cutting-edge vessels, adventure gear, marine accessories and high-end vehicles, plus interactive displays, on-land and in-water exhibits, food, entertainment, fireworks and more. Tickets start at $37.92, free for kids 12 and younger. officialchibs.com.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and classics. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Taste of Greektown: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-24, in the Greektown Neighborhood, along Halsted Street, from Adams to Van Buren, Chicago. Sample food from the neighborhood’s Greek restaurants along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing and more. Free; suggested donation $7. GreektownChicago.org.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Rick Lindy & the Wild Ones will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Sixteen Candles will perform Friday, Aug. 22, at Palatine Street Fest. Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

Palatine Street Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 22; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 23; and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at 298 W. Slade, Palatine. Live music, food and drinks, family activities and more. Music lineup: Friday: Rearview at 7:30 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 10 p.m.; Saturday: ROK Brigade at 7:45 p.m. and ARRA at 9:45 p.m.; and Sunday: Stache at 1:30 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 4 p.m. Free. palatine.il.us/927/Street-Fest.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at the Main Street train station in downtown Downers Grove. The Fishin’ Buddies will perform. Moose Cruise Nights from 4-8 p.m. features hot rods, muscle cars and classic cars. downtowndg.org.

Skokie’s Backlot Bash: 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23; and 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in downtown Skokie. Carnival midway, beer tent, Half Mile Youth Color Fun Run at 8 a.m. and Backlot Dash 5K Run at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, bingo tent, farmers market on Sunday and more. Music lineup: Elements: The Definitive Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute at 8:45 p.m. Friday; Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience at 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and Tributosauras becomes Van Halen at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. backlotbash.com.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. The Abby Kay Band will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Finally Friday: 7:30-9 p.m Friday, Aug. 22, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. American Cash will perform. Food vendors. Free. wdundee.org.

Westmont Movie Under the Stars: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at Twin Lakes Golf Club, 400 W. 59th St., Westmont. Screening of the 2005 film “The Greatest Game Ever Played.” Concessions available. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. westmontparks.org.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 23, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 23, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Calibre Car Show: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at The Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Car show with the theme “Bimmers and Beans.” Free. shopthearb.com/events.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Main and Liberty streets in Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Fishing Day: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at William Aldis Sr. Park, Maiden Lane and First Street, West Dundee. Dundee Township Park District will provide the equipment or bring your own. Each child will get a small tackle box filled with bobbers, lures and more. There will be giveaways, prizes, crafts, games and a lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks for participants and their families. Each registered family will get a fishing spot (for 30 minutes) and instruction. $5 per family. Register by noon Friday, Aug. 22, at dtpd.org/fishing-day.

Ikenobo Ikebana Society Chicago Chapter Show: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-24, in the Burnstein Hall at the Chicago Botanic Garden’s Regenstein Center, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Ikenobo is the origin of Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging. Presented by the Ikenobo Ikebana Society, Chicago Chapter. Included in general admission. chicagobotanic.org.

The Port Clinton Art Festival returns to downtown Highland Park this weekend. Courtesy of Amdur Productions

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 23-24, at 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Featuring the works of over 200 artists, food, Kids Art Zone and more. Join a Drum Circle at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/port-clinton-art-festival.

Blues & Brews on the Fox comes to Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in St. Charles on Saturday, Aug. 23. Courtesy of Brigette Burgman Photography

Blues & Brews on the Fox: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling on Riverside Avenue, between Illinois Avenue and Walnut Avenue in St. Charles. An Americana rock and blues and craft beverage festival with beer, wine and cocktails from Pollyanna and other St. Charles breweries and food from 4D’s BBQ food truck, Duke’s Northwoods and Kimmer’s Ice Cream. Music lineup: Diamond Balazhi at noon, Danny Garwood at 1:30 p.m., Al Spears & the Hurricane Project at 3 p.m., Shukin & the Ramblers at 4:30 p.m., Vino Louden at 6 p.m., blues-rock duo The Cold Stares at 8 p.m. and Matt Keen at 9:30 p.m. $10; includes a souvenir mug. pollyannabrewing.com.

Cardboard Boat Regatta: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Willow Stream Pool, 600 Farrington Drive, Buffalo Grove. Design, build and navigate a boat made entirely of cardboard. For kids 6 and older. $25-$32. Registration required. bgparks.org.

Woodstock Truck ‘N Food Show: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. All-in-one big-rig truck show and food truck event with live music and 21-and-older beverage selection. mchenrycountyfair.com/truck-food-show.

Chicago blues singer and songwriter Ivy Ford will perform Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Moose-a-Palooza Music Festival and Fundraiser in Batavia. Courtesy of Jeff Fasano

Moose-a-Palooza Music Festival and Fundraiser: 1-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Batavia Moose Lodge, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Outdoor music fest featuring The Joliet Jakes at 1 p.m., Jonny Lyons and the Pride at 3 p.m., Ivy Ford at 5 p.m., and Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama at 7 p.m. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Donation of $30 per ticket presale, $35 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger with a paid adult. Proceeds help the Batavia Moose lodge support the needs of the children at Mooseheart Child City and School. Tickets at facebook.com/batavialodge682.

Shakespeare on the Grass: 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at BarleyHaus by Church Street Brewing Company, 500 Park Blvd., Itasca. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, in partnership with the village of Itasca, presents Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.” Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and refreshments. Free with registration: facebook.com/OvershadowedProductions.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

German Beer Garden & Summer Concert: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Play backyard games while listening to live music. Pretzels, bratwurst, local craft beer and soda for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.

Japanese Lantern Festival: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Fabyan Japanese Garden, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. Decorate Japanese lanterns with memories of loved ones or hopes for the future and release them on the pond in the Fabyan Japanese Garden. At sunset, gather with the group to “light” your lanterns and release them onto the pond. Limited tickets available: ppfv.org.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, on St. Charles Road, Lombard. Live music and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Hi Infidelity will perform. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Zoo Uncorked: Wines & Vines: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Sip fine wines and cocktails during the grand opening of the zoo’s Tropical Forests habitat. 21 and older. Tickets start at $70. brookfieldzoo.org/winesandvines.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Burning Red will perform. Cantigny’s Beer Garden and Cafe will be open. $21 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Rumours will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Magical Morning Meet and Greet: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Visit with Mirabel, Cinderella, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty and Belle (characters subject to change). Photo opportunities, a craft station, bounce house, train, wagon and carousel. Gates open at 8:55 a.m., with a special performance beginning at 9:10 a.m. $16. Advance tickets: blackberryfarm.info/special-events.

Bike for the Kids: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. 10th annual charity bike ride to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley. Choose your distance to arrive at the festival or join the guided ride with a 7-mile route that starts and ends at Panton Mill Park. Pedal & Play inclusive quarter-mile event at SEBA Park. Food, Kid Zone and games from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wheaton Dad Band performs from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. An adapted bike presentation, Cycling Salute and Pedal Parade, at 12:15 p.m. $50. Register: easterseals.com/dfv.

Chicago’s Historic Route 66 Classic Car Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Historic Route 66, 3800 W. Ogden Ave., Chicago. Car show celebrating the history of America’s most cherished highway and the cars that have driven it. Block party, music festival, car show from noon to 5 p.m. and more. Free for spectators, $25 car registration fee. carsonroute66.com.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

See antique, classic and modern cars at the annual Concours d’Elegance Car Show in Geneva Sunday, Aug. 24. Daily Herald file photo

Geneva Concours d’Elegance: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, in downtown Geneva. Classic car enthusiasts from across the country showcase an array of antique, classic and modern automobiles. Benefits LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. Free. genevaconcours.net.

Potawatomi Trails Powwow: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Shiloh Park, 2030 Bethesda, Zion. A social event and gathering presenting a chance to celebrate and reflect on Native American Heritage. Several traditional crafts will be demonstrated. Motorcycle auction at 4 p.m. $10, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for ages 65 and older and kids younger than 6. facebook.com.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Vendors from the Midwest. $3-$8. allanimalexpo.com.

A Walk In The Park Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. 80 arts and crafts vendors. Music by guitarist Jack Wilson, art demonstrations, food and treats. Free admission and parking. Presented by the Arlington Heights Art Guild. Free. arlingtonheightsartguild.com.

Heirloom Garden Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the museum’s heirloom gardens and interact with Midwestern growers showcasing their favorite heirloom flowers, herbs, fruits and vegetables. $8; $3 for kids 12 and younger. garfieldfarm.org.

St. Charles Plein Air show and sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Art show and sale, with awards at noon. Free. stcharlesartscouncil.org.

Bread & Butter Sunday: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Durant House Museum at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Learn about making bread and butter the old-fashioned way. Help churn cream into butter and see old butter molds and stamps on display. $3, $1 for ages 18 and younger. ppfv.org.

Railroad Street Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Duke’s Alehouse parking lot, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. Local bands, food from local eateries, family activities and games for kids. Free. facebook.com/dukesalehouse.

Addison-Medinah Shriners Parade: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, on West Army Trail Boulevard and Addison Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features Addison community and youth groups, nonprofit organizations and businesses, marching from Addison Trail High School east along Army Trail Boulevard to Kennedy Drive. This year’s theme is “Addison: A Community Rooted in Faith!” After the parade, there will be a free concert featuring Fantasia (rock ‘n’ horns) at 4:30 p.m. and Retro Radio at 6 p.m. on the Village Green. Food for purchase. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Wayback Wheels Car Show: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, on Houston Street, Batavia. Featuring vintage and modern cars. $15 registration fee per vehicle. Public voting for “People’s Choice” and “History on the Road.” Hosted by Batavia Depot Museum during Batavia MainStreet block party. Extended hours at the museum. The open-air trolley will be on display. downtownbatavia.com.

Project Mobility’s Long Table Dinner: 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at 20 S. Riverside Drive, St. Charles. A Bubbles & Brews reception followed by a six-course dinner and craft cocktail pairing featuring live music, a silent auction and an adaptive bike giveaway by Project Mobility. $250. Advance tickets: longtabledinnerbenefit.com.

Woodstock Sunday Art in the Square: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at Woodstock Square, Van Buren Street, Woodstock. Listen to music from Kevin Purcell & the Root Doctors while browsing the art featuring functional, sculptures, painting, ceramics, woodworking and more. Sponsored by the city of Woodstock, Artisans on Main and Clayworkers’ Guild. Free. offsquaremusic.org.

Monday, Aug. 25

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Cruise Nights at Willow Creek: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, at Willow Creek Church, parking lot F, 67 E. Algonquin Road, South Barrington. Hosted by the CARS Ministry of Willow Creek Church, this event is open to vintage, classic, custom, muscle, and antique cars and trucks. Food and music. Free. willowcreek.org.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “The Iron Giant” (1999). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions; credit/debit cards accepted. paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

Sue Bergren: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. A certified carillonneur who plays regularly at the Naperville Millennium Carillon. Free with admission. chicagobotanic.org.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Offering an assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. Live music from The Woodshop Boys from 4-7 p.m. Free class from 5-6 p.m.: Homemade Natural Skincare by Kline Creek Farm’s Denise Hall. napersettlement.org.

Takeout Picnic: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Independence Park, 2627 Stewart Ave., Evanston. Order takeout from Central Street restaurants and listen to music by The Sullivan Sisters. Free. centralstreetevanston.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Elmhurst Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church’s parking lot, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Fresh produce, local vendors, artisan goods and food trucks. elmhurstfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/ElmhurstFarmersMarket.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors and music from Telstar Duo at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Bites and Bits Event Series: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Community Church of Rolling Meadows, 2720 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food truck fare and live music. Free. cityrm.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 27 and 29, in downtown St. Charles. On 1st Street Plaza, 29 S. First St.: Twin Swann & Claire Chmielewski on Wednesday and Christian Hansen Duo on Friday. At The Wine Exchange, 1 Illinois St., Suite 140: Afternoon Logic on Friday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Cecy Santana will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays: 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Crazy Rich Asians.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Fresh produce and prepared food, flowers and garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, on The Row, North and Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Soul Sacrifice (tribute to Carlos Santana) performs at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 28, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

The Rotary Duck Race will take place Sunday, Aug. 31, as part of the Buffalo Grove Days festival in Mike Rylko Community Park. Courtesy of Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; 10:45 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31; and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, live entertainment, bingo, blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, craft fair and business expo from 5-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, parade at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, kids’ entertainment, Buddy Baseball, Rotary Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday and more. Music lineup: Friday: Hi Infidelity at 6 p.m. and 90s Pop Nation at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: 7th heaven at 3:30 p.m., LP Vinyl Escape at 6 p.m. and Dancing Queen at 8:30 p.m.; Sunday: Fearless at 3:30 p.m., Beyond the Blond at 6 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 8:30 p.m.; and Monday: Blackberry Jam at noon. Free. bgdays.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Live music, local vendors and food trucks. Zydeco Voodoo will perform. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, and art and market vendors. All makes and models. Enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 28-29; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Music, Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, Big Band & BBQ, Pride and Joy Car Show, bags tournament, Strut Your Mutt and more. Car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; early registration by Aug. 26 for $15 per car or $20 day of. Carnival Aug. 29-31. Music lineup: Thursday: Yorkville Big Band from 5-7 p.m.; Friday: iPop from 5-6:30 p.m. and Are You Ready for It? A Taylor Experience from 7:30-9 p.m.; Saturday: Birdchild from 3-6 p.m. and All American Throwbacks from 7:30-9 p.m.; and Sunday: American English from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7th heaven from 2-4 p.m., The Chicago Experience from 5-7 p.m., and Hi Infidelity from 8-10 p.m. yorkville.il.us.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, in Fountain Square, Evanston. The McNary Experience will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ attractions. Music: Strung Out at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. with a fireworks finale at 9:45 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Climb inside historic vehicles including the Huey Helicopter Thursday, Aug. 28, at the First Division Museum at Cantigny in Wheaton. Daily Herald file photo

Steel & Spirits, A Historic Military Vehicle Experience: 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 28, at First Division Museum, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Climb inside several of the historic vehicles, including the iconic Huey Helicopter. Museum staff will share the stories behind the vehicles and their impact on the 1st Infantry Division. Includes a cocktail or soft drink. For 21 or older; must sign a waiver upon arrival. $45. Register: cantigny.org.

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Bon Journeyed will perform a Bon Jovi and Journey experience. Local fare and craft beverages. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Petal Plaza in downtown Roselle. Serendipity will perform, with food and drinks available from Dave’s Holy Smokes BBQ, Toasty Cheese, Rainbow Cone, Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. roselle.il.us.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. West End 40 will perform. Food and beverages from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Reckless will perform. Food trucks (Uncle Cams, El Chido) at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 28-29, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press will perform Thursday, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Bee Gees Gold & The Wayouts will perform Friday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Shakespeare in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 28-30, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Wheaton College Arena Theater presents Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale.” Puppet show at 6:45 p.m. Concessions available. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/shakespeare or wheaton.edu.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Blooze Brothers will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

Chicago Jazz Festival: Various times Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 28-31, at Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and locations in Chicago. Showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international jazz artists. Free. For a schedule, see chicago.gov.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Alex Ross: Heroes & Villains: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and Wednesdays and 2-8 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 16, 2026, at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. A larger-than-life presentation of the work of legendary comic book artist Alex Ross featuring heroes and villains from the Marvel and DC universes. Museum admission $3-$10, exhibit tickets $5-$10, free for kids 3 and younger. LCFPD.org/planyourvisit.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 1, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. Travel back in time for 30 acres of jousting, arts and crafts, food, music, dance, rides, games, entertainers and more. $40, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/bristol.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

Venardos Circus “Far Beyond”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 31, and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, under a big tent at Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. Combines animal-free circus acts in a Broadway musical-style format. $18.69-$66.08. Tickets: venardoscircus.com/lisle-il.

Janus Theatre Company’s “School For Lies”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through Aug. 31, at Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. Additional performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28. David Ive’s comedy transforms Molière’s 17th-century classic “The Misanthrope” into a groovy satire written in witty couplets with physical comedy. $25. janusplays.com.

“True West”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31, at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Bold Series continues with Sam Shepard’s tale of sibling rivalry and the American dream. Tickets: paramountaurora.com/events/true-west.