Carol Stream panel reviews plans for two townhouse developments, including one for Hahn Farm site

A rendering of one of the eight buildings proposed as The Enclave of Carol Stream, a development of 42 three-story townhouses on the Hahn Farm property. Courtesy of village of Carol Stream

Developers have unveiled proposals for two townhouse developments that would be constructed along Lies Road in Carol Stream.

Pebble Nest Management has a plan to develop two unincorporated plots spanning 3.8 acres at 26W241 and 26W181 Lies Road.

Meanwhile, Kailasha Developers has proposed The Enclave at Carol Stream on roughly 3.2 acres at the northeast corner of Lies and Kuhn roads. The site is known as the Hahn Farm property.

On Aug. 11, the village’s plan commission/zoning board of appeals held a courtesy review of both developments. The panel doesn’t make formal recommendations on proposals during a courtesy review.

The Pebble Nest development, which would require the property to be annexed into Carol Stream, calls for 33 two-story townhouses between 1,850 and 2,400 square feet. Twenty-seven townhouses would have three bedrooms, and six would have four bedrooms.

The project is designed to appeal to young families and empty-nesters, the applicant said.

Commissioners were split on the density of the project, and noted that Pebble Nest’s driveway aligned awkwardly with Bedford Drive’s access onto Lies Road.

The main concern was a requested setback of 20 feet from homes to the south, reduced from 30 feet. Acting Chair Charlie Tucek suggested a compromise of “more like 25 feet.”

Overall, Tucek said, “I’m OK with this.”

The Enclave project would place 42 three-story townhouses, each a little larger than 2,100 square feet, around a central green space.

Four of the buildings would have six townhouse units. Two buildings would have five townhouse units. Two other buildings would have four units.

The development would use water detention provided by Jan Smith Park bordering the Hahn Farm property on the west but would include excavating and deepening the retention area, which also serves two other nearby subdivisions.

“This is going to be an expensive proposition,” said attorney Robert McNees, representing Kailasha Developers.

Kailasha also proposes to make other improvements to Jan Smith Park, including asphalt pathways and a pavilion whose roof would be decorated with a “gold dot” in reference to the marking on the roof of the Hahn Farm barn.

It’s not the first proposal for the farm, which at one point encompassed more than 100 acres, according to a DuPage County Farm Bureau newsletter.

Two prior developments had been proposed for the Hahn property. One was for a 65-unit assisted living facility, another for a 32-unit affordable senior housing development. Neither moved forward after funding fell through, according to village Planning & Economic Development Manager Tom Farace.

Kailasha met with neighboring property owners in June. After hearing feedback, the developer decreased the number of units in the plan from 51, and added landscaping and fencing while doubling the number of guest parking spaces to 28 from 14.

Plan commissioners remained concerned about density and the possible impact the project could have on local schools.

“They’re trying to build a neighborhood,” McNees said.