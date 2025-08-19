A beloved Loop restaurant gets sizzling at O’Hare

The Dearborn opens at O'Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 with a similar ambience and menu to the theater district staple. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Aviation

For year, diners at The Dearborn in Chicago’s Loop have enjoyed having smashburgers or tavern pizza, then grabbing a show.

A new version of the popular restaurant at O’Hare International Airport now will let customers nosh and catch a flight.

Chicago Department of Aviation officials announced the arrival of The Dearborn at Terminal 5 last week.

The eatery will offer diners sit-down signature dishes in an authentic setting or grab-and-go items with fresh coffee for busy travelers.

The original restaurant opened in 2016 in the heart of Chicago’s theater district, offering “dishes that lean into Midwestern seasonality. Unfussy but rooted in classical technique,” according to its website.

“Owned and operated by two sisters from Galway with deep roots in Chicago’s hospitality industry, The Dearborn brings more than just great food to O’Hare — it brings the warm, welcoming experience that has made it a beloved institution in the Loop for nearly a decade,” CDA Commissioner Michael McMurray said in a statement.

“Since opening our doors in the Loop, we’ve poured our hearts into creating a space that reflects the soul of Chicago — its people, its flavors, and its hospitality,” The Dearborn co-owner Clodagh Lawless said. “To now bring that same spirit to the international stage at O’Hare is deeply meaningful.”

Restaurant favorites available at O’Hare will include fish and chips, Midwest fried chicken wings with maple mustard glaze, Japanese Curry Poutine, and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich with rainbow slaw and blue cheese-boursin spread.

The establishment also will feature recently promoted Chef Partner Aaron Cuschieri, who will craft the O’Hare menu to reflect restaurant favorites as well as travel-ready bites for passengers and airport workers on the go.

Working with the CDA was Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports.

“Bringing a beloved local brand like The Dearborn to Terminal 5 is a perfect example of our mission in action,” URW Vice President ORD Brian Petrow said.

“The Dearborn also exemplifies the kind of inclusive growth we strive for — a local female-owned business in partnership with a local, minority operator,” he added.

Terminal 5 serves international and domestic flights by carriers including Delta Air Lines.

The structure has undergone a renaissance in the last few years.

In 2023, the CDA completed a major rebuild that increased its gate capacity by 25% and indoor space by 75%.