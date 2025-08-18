advertisement
‘We will enhance the O'Hare experience from curb to gate’: Work begins on new concourse

Posted August 18, 2025 12:03 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Chicago leaders broke ground on O'Hare International Airport's latest concourse Monday, a project that will bring new gates and flights, officials said.

Concourse D, a $1.3 billion investment, is on the southwest end of the airfield and will initially connect with Terminal 1's Concourse C by a bridge.

The 19 new gates will accommodate a variety of aircraft from narrow-bodied to international wide-bodied, which will reduce layovers and allow for greater efficiency.

“Today we begin building for the future of O'Hare,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

“With Concourse D, we take the next bold step forward,” he said. “We will enhance the O'Hare experience from curb to gate.”

It's the airport’s first satellite concourse and is part of a major construction program that will include tearing down Terminal 2 and replacing it with a Global Terminal.

Another new satellite, Concourse E, is scheduled to be built in the coming years, and both will be linked to the airport by an underground tunnel.

