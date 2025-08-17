State police trooper injured in I-88 crash involving suspected drunk driver

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when a suspected drunk driver slammed into a parked patrol vehicle on I-88 near Elmhurst. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

An Illinois State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when a suspected drunk driver slammed into a stopped patrol vehicle along I-88 near Elmhurst, authorities said.

According to state police, the crash occurred about 4:02 a.m. while the trooper was parked on the right shoulder of westbound I-88 at milepost 139, behind a tractor-trailer that was broken down.

The trooper was sitting in the squad, which had its emergency lights activated, when a Tesla failed to move over and struck the rear passenger side of the patrol vehicle, pushing it forward into the rear of the tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The driver of the Tesla, Sebastian G. Rodriguez, 24, of Romeoville, and the trooper were taken to area hospitals with injuries, according to state police.

Rodriguez is charged with driving under the influence and aggravated Scott’s Law/Move Over Law violations, officials said.

This is the ninth Move Over Law-related crash involving a state police vehicle this year, officials said. Last year, state police suffered 27 Move Over Law-related crashes leading to 12 troopers being injured and one death.

A person who violates the Move Over Law faces a fine of no less than $250 and up to $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for six months and two years.