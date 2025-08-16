Fan Expo Chicago returns to Rosemont with cosplay, characters, comics

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Abbi Rago of Lombard is dressed as Glenda from “Wicked” at Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday.

Lovers of cosplay, sci-fi, horror, anime, comics, gaming and pop culture descended upon the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend for Fan Expo Chicago 2025.

According to the website, Fan Expo Chicago is the 53rd edition of Chicago’s original comic convention, which began in 1972 as Comic Con Chicago and continued as Wizard World Chicago.

The event has evolved into a celebration of all things pop culture. In addition to dressing up as their favorite character and browsing vendors’ offerings, attendees can meet and take photos with celebrity guests and get the inside scoop about favorite movies TV shows at celebrity panels.

This year’s expo includes appearances by celebrities such as Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, John Cena, Orlando Bloom, Brendan Fraser and more.

The event continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Actor and producer Phillip Glasser signs an autograph for Carly Snader of Brookfield, who is dressed as Tanya from “An American Tail” during Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday. Glasser voiced the character Fievel Mousekewitz in the animated films “An American Tail” and “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Riley Marohl of Fargo, North Dakota, is all smiles as he gets his photo taken with the band from the cantina scene in “Star Wars” during Fan Expo Chicago in Rosemont Saturday. The event continues Sunday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Jake Ebert of Schaumburg controls Bb-8, a Star Wars droid, as he walks around Fan Expo Chicago Saturday in Rosemont.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Maxwell Churma of Downers Grove sings in the Chicago’s Got Talent competition at Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Chris Klessen of Arlington Heights searches for just the right poster at Fan Expo Chicago in Rosemont Saturday.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Samantha Schroeder of Chicago digs through comics -- looking mainly for Batman issues -- during Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Saturday.