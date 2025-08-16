Man killed after officer-involved shooting in Batavia

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after police corrected an earlier announcement misstating the age of the man who was shot.

A 39-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Batavia, according to police.

The events unfolded about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, police said. Batavia police officers and deputies from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist.

The man was armed with a firearm and fired at officers, authorities said. Officers returned fire, but investigators have not determined whether shots from law enforcement struck the man or contributed to his death.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. The findings will be turned over to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

No further information has been released.