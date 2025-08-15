Des Plaines woman dies after single-vehicle crash

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Des Plaines.

The accident took place around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Dee and Central roads, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman as Lisa Patzfahl, 57, of Des Plaines.

When Cook County police arrived at the scene they found Patzfahl pinned inside a gray Kia Soul.

She was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Medical Center in Park Ridge and was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved, and no foul play is suspected, according to authorities. The results of a Friday autopsy are pending.