Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Palatine

Posted August 14, 2025 4:42 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A 38-year-old Palatine man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Northwest Highway in Palatine Tuesday, authorities said.

Palatine police said Zishan S. Ladha died Thursday from his injuries.

Palatine police and fire personnel responded to the 0-100 block of Northwest Highway, near Wilson Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Emergency crews found Ladha unresponsive in the roadway. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation, supported by a witness statement, indicates that Ladha was crossing Northwest Highway on foot, walking eastbound, when he entered the northbound curb lane outside of a crosswalk. He was struck by a gray Buick Enclave, police said.

Police said Ladha was wearing dark clothing.

The driver, an 81-year-old male, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

No citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.

