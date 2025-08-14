Naperville man dies after motorcycle crash

A 39-year-old Naperville man died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, police said.

Naperville police and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District responded just after 10 p.m. to north Naper Boulevard and Plank Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Arriving officers found a black 2016 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob on the east side of the road lying on its side with heavy damage, police said. The operator of the motorcycle was unresponsive.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District provided emergency medical attention to the operator of the Harley-Davidson. He was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the Harley Davidson driver was traveling northbound on north Naper Boulevard toward Plank Road when the motorcycle left the roadway before striking a fence, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to call the police department’s traffic unit at (630) 420-6117.