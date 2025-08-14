Police: Body found in forest preserve thought to be missing Naperville woman

Police gather Thursday on a trail leading into the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve. Alicia Fabbre/For the Daily Herald

Nearly a week after a Naperville man made a public plea for help finding his missing wife, authorities have recovered a body they believe to be hers, police said.

At about 1:55 p.m., Naperville police were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near the intersection of 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, for the report of a body.

Officers were led through a dense area of high grass to the body. The clothing of the deceased matched the clothing that Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede was last seen wearing, police said.

Police said Thursday they continue to believe that no foul play is suspected.

“While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, the final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

DuPage County forest preserve police are leading the death investigation in collaboration with Naperville police.

Olasinmibo Abosede, nicknamed “Sinmi,” was last seen July 30.

Olasinmibo Abosede

During an Aug. 8 news conference, Gbenga Abosede said his wife left their home in a neighborhood west of Springbrook Golf Course to go for a short walk. Camera footage showed her walking from her home.

“Our hearts go out to Sinmi’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Forest Preserve District Police Chief David Pederson in a statement.

On Aug. 4, Naperville police conducted a systematic search at the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve to try to locate Abosede.