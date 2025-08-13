‘I’m an antique’: Century Club honors four 100+ year olds at Elgin senior home
In most places, Dolly Brodkorb of Elgin, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, would have seniority.
At The Vines Senior Home in Elgin, that’s only good for fourth in the pecking order.
Brodkorb was one of four residents, each aged 100 or older, who were honored Sunday during a celebration dubbed “The Century Club.”
Alice Eichhorst and Tony Balun also donned sashes saying “Member of the 100+ Club.” But even at 102 years old, neither was the most senior senior citizen in the room (though for the record, Alice is about six months older than Tony).
That honor belonged to 107-year-old Janet Robinson, who could hardly believe it herself.
“Isn’t that something?” she said when asked about her age. “I’m an antique.”
Robinson, who was born in Elgin in a house on Harvey Street in 1918, only moved to The Vines about a couple of months ago. Before that, she still lived in her home. She was still driving and volunteering at a food pantry until she was 96.
She’s lived all her 107 years in Elgin or South Elgin. Robinson attended Grant Elementary School and Elgin High, where she met her future husband, John. She raised her family in Elgin and also worked in the dial room at the Elgin Watch Factory.
While she didn’t have an explanation for her longevity, she said she was always “doing something” and said she participates in all the activities The Vines has to offer.
“That’s foolish,” Robinson said of just sitting around.
The celebration on Sunday featured a large cake and a singer performing classic songs from the honorees' era.
There also were visits from Mayor Dave Kaptain, city council member Rose Martinez, and officers from the Elgin police and fire departments.
“This is a special day,” said Cathy Vaden, activity director at The Vines. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often.”