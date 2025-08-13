‘I’m an antique’: Century Club honors four 100+ year olds at Elgin senior home

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Four residents, each more than 100 years old, were celebrated at The Vines Senior Home in Elgin Sunday. Pictured from left are Janet Robinson, 107, Tony Balun, 102, Alice Eichhorst, 102, and Dolly Brodkorb, 100.

In most places, Dolly Brodkorb of Elgin, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, would have seniority.

At The Vines Senior Home in Elgin, that’s only good for fourth in the pecking order.

Brodkorb was one of four residents, each aged 100 or older, who were honored Sunday during a celebration dubbed “The Century Club.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Alice Eichhorst dances with Cathy Vaden of The Vines Senior Home in Elgin Sunday during a celebration of four residents who were each over 100 years old.

Alice Eichhorst and Tony Balun also donned sashes saying “Member of the 100+ Club.” But even at 102 years old, neither was the most senior senior citizen in the room (though for the record, Alice is about six months older than Tony).

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Janet Robinson, 107, makes a joke that cracks up Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley during a celebration for four residents of The Vines Senior Home in Elgin who are all over 100.

That honor belonged to 107-year-old Janet Robinson, who could hardly believe it herself.

“Isn’t that something?” she said when asked about her age. “I’m an antique.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Alice Eichhorst, right, can’t believe it when Janet Robinson reveals that she’s 107 years old.

Robinson, who was born in Elgin in a house on Harvey Street in 1918, only moved to The Vines about a couple of months ago. Before that, she still lived in her home. She was still driving and volunteering at a food pantry until she was 96.

She’s lived all her 107 years in Elgin or South Elgin. Robinson attended Grant Elementary School and Elgin High, where she met her future husband, John. She raised her family in Elgin and also worked in the dial room at the Elgin Watch Factory.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Vines Senior Home celebrated four residents with a combined 411 years of life experience.

While she didn’t have an explanation for her longevity, she said she was always “doing something” and said she participates in all the activities The Vines has to offer.

“That’s foolish,” Robinson said of just sitting around.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Dolly Brodkorb gets a junior fireman’s hat from Elgin Fire Department Capt. Chris Clausen Sunday.

The celebration on Sunday featured a large cake and a singer performing classic songs from the honorees' era.

There also were visits from Mayor Dave Kaptain, city council member Rose Martinez, and officers from the Elgin police and fire departments.

“This is a special day,” said Cathy Vaden, activity director at The Vines. “Opportunities like this don’t come around often.”