‘We signed up for this’: Texas Democrats in Illinois vow to continue fight against GOP redistricting

Marni Pyke/mpyke@dailyherald.com Attending a Planned Parenthood of Illinois briefing are Texans from left, state Rep. Sheryl Cole, U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, state Rep. Donna Howard, state Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons, and state Rep. Jon Rosenthal. The Texas Democratic state lawmakers traveled to Illinois to forestall a redistricting vote in Texas.

Texas Democratic state lawmakers sojourning in Illinois to thwart a redistricting effort put no period on their stay in the Chicago region.

Over 50 Democrats upended a Texas legislature special session by dispersing to Illinois, California and New York Aug. 3, contending the remap was a power play by President Donald Trump that would disenfranchise minorities.

Asked if the group would fly back this weekend after the session ends Friday, state Rep. Donna Howard said at a Planned Parenthood of Illinois event Wednesday in Chicago that “there’s no plan at this point, we’re watching day by day what goes on.”

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered Texas authorities to locate and arrest the absentees.

“There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected them,” Abbott said in statement. He promised to “call special session after special session,” to get the remap passed, which could gain Republicans five seats in Congress.

“The maps would silence Black and Brown communities,” state Rep. Sheryl Cole said Wednesday. “We stand firm on the right side of history.”

Republicans argue the Democratic exodus will delay relief for victims of devastating floods in July.

“Our governor, who has given himself immense powers to do and act as he pleases, could act right now,” Democratic State Rep. Lauren Ashley Simmons said. “He could move resources and funds to help … he should have done it the day the disaster happened.”

The Illinois contingent of Texans met with DuPage County Democrats upon their arrival and have stayed at a St. Charles conference center.

“The people of Illinois and in the city of Chicago have been overwhelmingly welcoming,” Simmons said.

“A state like this gives us a lot of hope to be able to see that the things that we’re fighting for on a daily basis in our legislature can come to pass.”

But they also experienced a bomb threat Aug. 6 at their lodgings in St. Charles, along with warnings of reprisals such as $500 a day fines back home.

“We know the risks,” State Rep. Jon Rosenthal said. “We know the dangers. We signed up for this. Whatever comes, we are working for the people that we represent, for the people of Texas ... to ignite this national conversation. Because what happens in Texas doesn’t stay in Texas.”

Over the summer, Democrats had considered leaving the state, but ultimately, ”it was a last-minute, grab your bags and come kind of thing,” Howard said. She’s the primary caregiver for a young grandson who also came along.

“Clearly, it’s not something we did lightly, it’s a big challenge and a huge sacrifice for many of us in terms of families, in terms of work but we’re here working every day, representing our constituents.”

The four lawmakers joined Planned Parenthood leaders to discuss reproductive rights and abortion bans Wednesday. Texas has one of the more restrictive policies in the U.S.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, Illinois Planned Parenthood has served 47% more abortion patients, and out-of-state clients have grown from 4% to about 25%, officials said.

“Thousands of Texans have come to Illinois for care because Illinois is a safe haven for them and our own state has abandoned them,” said Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Texas Shellie Hayes-McMahon.

“No one should be forced to travel hundreds of miles for the care they could receive in their own state from a trusted provider,” interim Planned Parenthood of Illinois CEO Tonya Tucker said. But she warned that existing and potential funding cuts will negatively impact the agency.

Abbott’s Press Secretary Andrew Mahaleris said, “Texas House Democrats may as well stay in Illinois, their values align more with Chicago than Texas. Policy matters aside, Texans expect their elected leaders to show up to work, and these Democrats refuse to do so. Running away from a fight is not a solution and is the antithesis of being a Texan.”

Dr. Katie Sisco, interim chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois speaks during a press conference Wednesday in Chicago. AP