Naperville Unit District 203 teachers authorize strike

On the eve of the new school year, Naperville Unit District 203 teachers have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, but that doesn’t mean a walkout is imminent.

The authorization vote gives the bargaining team the authority to declare a strike; however, there are currently no plans for a walkout, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Students are set to return to school Thursday. A strike is the “the last thing we want to do,” union President Ross Berkley said in a statement.

“We’d much rather be in our classrooms with our students than out on the picket line. But we’re also willing to do whatever is necessary to make sure our students have the best education possible,” Berkley said. “If we do go on strike, we also want to reassure parents and our community that we will give plenty of notice before, so arrangements for childcare can be made.”

The district’s contract with the Naperville Unit Education Association expired at the end of June. If the union does opt to go on strike, the earliest it could do so is Aug. 25, though it does not mean the union would strike on that day, Berkley said.

District 203 officials and union representatives met in eight-hour bargaining sessions Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday without reaching an agreement. They are scheduled to meet again Aug. 19, 20 and 21 for shorter sessions with a federal mediator, Berkley said.

He added that the shorter sessions were scheduled because members of the union's bargaining team will be in classes with students.

Key sticking points in contract negotiations include salary increases and proposed changes to the school day that would shift start and end times at all levels and increase class times at the high school level.

“As a board, we believe that our latest offer provides a competitive increase in compensation while protecting our community’s money and investment in our local schools. We hope to come to an agreement so that we can focus on what matters most — a successful start to the 2025-26 school year for our students,” school board President Charles Cush wrote in a message to families.

The district also released a statement Tuesday saying the focus is on “reaching an agreement that serves students, honors our exceptional educators, and upholds the values of the Naperville 203 community.”

“We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon, allowing us to move forward together toward a successful start to the school year,” the statement read.

The union represents more than 1,500 certified staff members, including teachers, counselors, psychologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

Berkley noted Tuesday's strike authorization vote involved the vast majority of NUEA members and was approved by an "overwhelming majority." The vote comes two weeks after the union initiated a public posting process that requires both sides to post their offers on the Illinois Education Labor Relations Board website.

He said he anticipates the union will hold a rally before the Aug. 18 school board meeting.