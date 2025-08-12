Hanover Township Senior Center to host art show

Art created by Hanover Township Senior Center residents will be on display at the facility in Bartlett through August. Courtesy of Hanover Township Senior Center

The 19th annual “HT Creates” art show runs through Aug. 28 at Hanover Township Senior Center.

Residents of Hanover Township Senior Center will display their works of art, including paintings, ceramics and other handcrafted items.

The program began nearly two decades ago as “Got Art?” In 2022, it was redesigned it into “HT Creates,” with more artistic mediums and artists involved.

“Township senior artists have worked hard all year in creating projects to display at the show for friends, family and residents,” said Allison Stamp, director of aging services. “While everyone is invited to walk around the center and view the art, we especially encourage township older adults, even remotely interested in learning about our classes, to stop by the art room or front desk and talk with a staff member.”

Linda Kay, the visual arts instructor at Hanover Township Aging Services Center, emphasized the value of continuing to be creative in aging communities.

“For many people, the pursuit of a hobby, or creative practice is delayed until retirement,” she said. “Many residents who are working often don't have time to try something different like painting or crafting, but creativity is so necessary to life's experiences. Learning to be creative, in whatever mode you want to explore, helps with cognitive thinking and is just plain fun.”

This year is one of the senior center’s largest art shows, with 283 pieces on display, all by residents of the senior center.

The public is welcome to visit the exhibit at Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59, Bartlett.