advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Elgin cold case detectives nominated for 2025 ‘America’s Greatest Detective’ award by crime and trial network

Posted August 12, 2025 12:50 pm
Rick West
 

The Elgin Police Department detectives who located the body of a woman missing for 42 years have been nominated for the 2025 “America’s Greatest Detective” award by Law&Crime, a true crime and live trial network.

Detectives Matt Vartanian and Andrew Houghton took on the mystery of what happened to then 23-year-old Karen Schepers, who went missing after a night out with friends in Carpentersville in 1983, as the first investigation of the department’s new Cold Case Unit last October.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250402/news/an-incredible-miracle-schepers-family-thanks-police-divers-for-finding-karen-after-42-years/

They created a podcast called “Somebody Knows Something” to solicit information and clues about what happened to her. Her car and remains were discovered in the Fox River several weeks after the podcast’s first episode aired.

The renewed interest propelled the podcast into the top 1% of downloads globally and earned Vartanian and Houghton appearances on national television and at major true crime events.

The award will be announced in September during the CrimeCon CLUE Awards ceremony in Denver, which honors exceptional investigative work by law enforcement professionals nationwide.

  Elgin police detectives Matt Vartanian, left, and Andrew Houghton started a podcast where they will discuss some of the cases they're pursuing. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“Andrew and Matt are deserving of this nomination, as their work on the Karen Schepers case has forever changed a family, a police department and a community in a profound and enduring manner,” Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a press release. “Their unwavering pursuit of answers, and the graciousness of the Schepers family — who allowed us to reopen this investigation and believed in us — let us bring Karen home.”

Season two of the podcast is available and features a new lineup of unsolved cases from the 1970s.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250725/crime/elgin-cold-case-detectives-launch-season-2-of-hit-podcast-seeking-to-solve-1970s-murders-and-disapp/

“I am humbled by our nomination and appreciate the community’s interest not only in Karen Schepers’ case but also in our other cold cases,” Houghton said in the release. “Being recognized with this nomination will allow more people to become involved and help us continue our work as an innovative department that is not afraid to embrace change and promote transparency in law enforcement.”

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Crime Elgin Good News News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company