AbbVie investing $195 million to expand manufacturing footprint in Illinois

North Chicago-based AbbVie, a global leader in life sciences, is investing $195 million to expand its North Chicago manufacturing facility. Daily Herald file

AbbVie, a global leader in life sciences, announced Tuesday the company’s is investing $195 million to expand its North Chicago manufacturing facility.

The investment will strengthen AbbVie’s production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, create and retain high-quality jobs in the region, and reinforce Illinois’ position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing and biosciences, according to a news release from Gov. JB Pritzker ‘s office.

“AbbVie’s decision to expand its manufacturing footprint in Illinois is a testament to our state’s world-class workforce, infrastructure, cutting-edge research institutions, and location that keeps businesses connected to the nation and the world,” Pritzker said in the release. “As a global leader in pharmaceuticals, AbbVie’s investment in Illinois bolsters our world-class biomanufacturing ecosystem and creates jobs while it innovates next generation medicines.”

AbbVie previously announced plans to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. capital projects over the next decade. Construction is expected to begin this fall to expand North Chicago facility. It will grow AbbVie’s footprint in Illinois, where it is headquartered and employs more than 11,000 people.

​ “Over the next decade, AbbVie will expand production of API, drug product, peptides and medical devices in the U.S. to support future medical breakthroughs,” said Robert A. Michael, AbbVie chairman and chief executive officer. “This is an important step to maintain U.S. leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients’ lives.”

​Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, Pritzker is focusing on key growth industries.

Illinois’ top-ranked infrastructure, access to supply chains, world-class research institutions, and qualified workforce make it a premier destination to locate and grow life sciences manufacturing businesses, the release said.

​ “This project aligns with the state’s vision to attract and retain Illinois companies that are investing in innovation, infrastructure, and workforce development,” said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. “We are proud to support businesses like AbbVie that are expanding their operations in Illinois and helping us lead the way in manufacturing.”

​As part of the Economic Development for a Growing Economy agreement with the state, AbbVie has committed to creating at least 50 new, full-time jobs within three years. In 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in Illinois communities.

