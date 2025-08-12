While promoting vaccines, Pritzker takes shots at Trump administration

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Illinois State Schools Superintendent Tony Sanders, center, listens as Gov. JB Pritzker speaks about vaccinations Monday during a news conference in Wheeling. Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, is at right.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took swipes at President Donald Trump’s administration while promoting childhood vaccinations in Wheeling this week.

His appearance at the Wheeling Township Elementary School District 21 Community Service Center coincided with National Immunization Month and the start of the 2025-26 school year.

Pritzker and health officials talked about the benefits of vaccinations and the dangers of not getting vaccinated, as well as how vaccination efforts in Illinois prevented a measles outbreak from spreading here earlier this year.

Noting that a new school year is about to begin, Pritzker said “some of our leaders in Washington need to head back to school, too, to educate themselves about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.”

“A cabinet secretary or two” could benefit from the information, he added.

The comment likely was a jab at U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an outspoken anti-vaccine activist who has slashed federal funding for vaccine research and related projects.

Pritzker went on to say vaccines are administered after years of research, and insisted their safety is monitored.

“We trust the science and we care for each other in this state,” Pritzker said. “That is the Illinois way.”

Other speakers during the news conference included Dr. Sameer Vohra, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Vaccine hesitancy is growing, he said, and national policy efforts have confused people on the issue.

“Vaccines save lives,” he said.

Vohra also stressed the importance of children getting back-to-school medical examinations and routine physicals.

Illinois State Schools Superintendent Tony Sanders noted that vaccines do more than keep kids healthy.

“They keep them in school,” he said.

Students can’t succeed “if they’re missing school due to illness,” Sanders added.

Comptroller race

Stephanie Kifowit

Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego has joined the race to be Illinois’ next comptroller.

“The comptroller’s office touches everyone’s life, and with higher costs squeezing families, small businesses, and retirees, we need leadership and experience to protect every taxpayer dollar,” Kifowit said in a news release. “I know what it means to work hard, live within your means, and make tough choices. I’ll bring that same discipline to managing Illinois’ over $100 billion budget with transparency, integrity, and accountability.”

Kifowit has represented the 84th District since 2013. She’s a U.S. Marine veteran and a former Aurora City Council member.

Also running for comptroller is Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim, a Mundelein Democrat. Kim has been treasurer since 2018, following time as a Mundelein trustee.

Democratic state Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago is seeking the job, too. Croke first was elected to represent the 12th District in the state House in 2020.

No Republican candidates have surfaced for the post.

Current Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza last month announced she won’t seek reelection. She’s considering running for Chicago mayor.

• Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.