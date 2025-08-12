Things to do Aug. 15-21: Little Bear Ribfest, Naper Nights, Elburn Days and more

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, Aug. 16, 2024 Lee Ward, owner of Smokin BBQ on 45 in Mundelein, prepares ribs during last year’s Little Bear Ribfest at Century Park in Vernon Hills.

Starts Before Friday

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 14-15, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the College of DuPage parking lot No. 6, on the southwest corner of Lambert and College Road, Glen Ellyn. Live entertainment, carnival rides, food, beverages, business expo and more. Carnival only from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17. Free. glenellynchamber.com.

2025 APS Great American Stamp Show: Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 14-17, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. American Philatelic Society show. For information, visit greatermoundcity.org.

Friday, Aug. 15

St. Charles Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, in the parking lot next to the old police station on Riverview and Cedar Avenue, St. Charles. Meat, eggs, cheese, breads, sweets, honey, microgreens, mushrooms and more. facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.

Aurora’s Indian flag-raising ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 15, at One Aurora Plaza, 8 E. Galena, Aurora. aurora-il.org/2413/Flag-Raisings.

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Cary Children’s Entertainment: Noon Friday, Aug. 15, at Lions Park, Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road, Cary. Featuring Little Miss Ann. Free. carypark.com.

Downtown Elgin Market: 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, on South Riverside Drive, Elgin. Farmers, makers, live music, Sip N’ Shop and kids’ activities. Dog-friendly. LINK Matching program. downtownelgin.com/market.

Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comic and pop culture convention featuring celebrity guests (Ewan McGregor, Orlando Bloom, Hayden Christensen, Jodi Wittaker, Ming-Na Wen), cosplay, comics, gaming, anime, events, vendors and more. Tickets start at $40. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues, Downers Grove. Classic cars on display, including vintage muscle cars, hot rods, convertibles and more. Friday Night Live from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Main Street train station features music from Afternoon Logic. Concessions available. $10 per car donation requested; all donations support that week’s nonprofit. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Strata will perform. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Elburn Days includes a truck and tractor pull and more Friday through Sunday, Aug. 15-17, at Lions Park in Elburn. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

Elburn Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. Carnival rides, parade at 6 p.m. Friday, a truck and tractor pull, live music, food, a craft show, bingo, a community stage and more. Music lineup: Friday: Country tribute night at 7 p.m.; Saturday: The Wayouts at 4 p.m. and The Ron Burgundy’s at 8 p.m.; Sunday: Head Honchos at 3 p.m. and The Bare Hambones at 5:30 p.m. The beer garden has a separate family area. elburnlions.com/elburn-days.

Grayslake SummerFest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, and 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in downtown Grayslake. Live music, food trucks, bingo, a parade at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and more. Music lineup: Friday: Simply Elton, the Battle of the Bands winner at 7 p.m. and Southern Accents at 8 p.m.; Saturday: School of Rock Libertyville at 5:30 p.m., Boy Band Review at 7 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 9:30 p.m. The SummerFest Den will run from 5-9 p.m. each night on Whitney Street with snacks, games, photo opportunities and more. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Live Music at Bridges Beer Garden: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Bridges Beer Garden, 1400 Poplar Creek Drive, Hoffman Estates. Denise Armour will perform. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. heparks.org/events/list.

Guests enjoy Naper Nights, which rocks out Friday and Saturday, Aug. 15-16, at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 15-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Friday: Cream Cheese Accident (String Cheese Incident tribute) from 6-7:30 p.m. and Bears Gone Phishin’ (Widespread Panic tribute) from 8-10 p.m. Saturday: Great American Taxi from 6-7:30 p.m. and Wilclone (Wilco tribute) from 8-10 p.m. School of Rock performs from 5-5:40 p.m. both days. $25, $15 for kids 4-12. napersettlement.org.

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Big Brothers Vinyl and The Chicago Experience will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Glenwood Avenue, on Morse between Wayne and Greenview, and Glenwood between Pratt and Lunt, Chicago. Showcasing artists and craftworkers. Free. glenwoodave.org.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Local rib vendors, beer, wine and bourbon-tasting. Music lineup: Friday: Nashville Electric Company at 7 p.m. and Tennessee Whiskey: A Tribute to Chris Stapleton at 9 p.m., and Saturday: Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames at 5 p.m., Shawn Hold & the Teardrops at 7 p.m. and John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band at 9 p.m. $5; free for kids 5 and younger. vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Out of Storage Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Bensenville Movie in the Park: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, on the village hall lawn, 12 S. Center St., Bensenville. Watch “The Wild Robot.” Bring a blanket and snacks. Popcorn, ice cream and snacks for purchase at Center Theatre. Free. bvilleparks.org.

Janus Theatre Company’s “School For Lies”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 15-31, at Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. No performance Sunday, Aug. 17; additional performance at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28. David Ive’s comedy transforms Molière’s 17th-century classic “The Misanthrope” into a groovy satire written in witty couplets with physical comedy. $25. janusplays.com.

A Night at the Movies: 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. See “Inside Out 2.” Bring chairs and snacks. Free. napervilleparks.org/anightatthemovies.

Elgin Summer Movie in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 15, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Learn salsa moves with a dance demonstration before a screening of “In The Heights” at dusk. Concessions from local nonprofits. Free. elginil.gov.

Moonlight Movies: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at First Division Museum Military Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch “Wicked” at sunset. Concessions and adult beverages for sale. $6 per car. cantigny.org/event.

Saturday, Aug. 16

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16, on North River Street, Batavia. Local artisans will be selling handmade goods and vintage items. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. The Artisan Collective features handmade items from artists, makers and designers. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Campton Township Prairie Fest: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Corron Farm, 7N761 Corron Road, St. Charles. Family event with wagon rides, farm tours, kids’ activities, food, music, raffles, crafters, local museum exhibitors and more. Free. camptontownship.com.

Evanston Art and Big Fork Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at 800 Chicago St., Evanston. Browse art from 150 juried artists, with a food area, painting class, Kids Art Zone and more. Free. amdurproductions.com/evanston-art-and-big-fork-festival.

Venardos Circus “Far Beyond”: 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays; 2 and 5 p.m. Sundays; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Aug. 16-31, and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, under a big tent at Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. Combines animal-free circus acts in a Broadway musical-style format. $18.69-$66.08. Tickets: venardoscircus.com/lisle-il.

Ray Bradbury's 25th Annual Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival takes place Saturday, Aug. 16, in Waukegan’s Bowen Park. Courtesy of Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival

25th annual Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine Arts & Music Festival: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Music plus painters, sculptors and photographers selling their art. Free. waukeganparks.org/dandelion.

Afrofest: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. An all-ages celebration of African heritage through music, food and art. Performances include the Lloyd Stephens Band, Davarrius Wilson and Co., the Lake County Line Dancers, Christian artist Tranelle Duffie, Kishi Johnson, Davida Sanders and more. Concessions for sale. Free. LCFPD.org/afrofest.

BACC Family Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in Citizens Park, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Kids’ activities, giveaways, music, entertainment, booths from local businesses and community organizations, activities and demonstrations. Free. barringtonchamber.com.

Vintage Baseball: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Cantigny, 1S151 Winfield Road, Polo Field, Wheaton. Players follow 1850s rules and regulations in this game featuring home team DuPage Plowboys vs. Milwaukee Grays. Bring a lawn chair. Canceled if bad weather. $16 per car. cantigny.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

World Famous Wheaton Illinois All Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Dealers from across the Midwest will be selling antiques, collectibles, toys, sports collectibles, crafts, artwork, pop culture and more. Indoor and outdoor vendors and food trucks. Rain or shine. $10 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

Park Palooza: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Live music from School of Rock and Final Say, kids’ activities, games, beer garden and more. Food trucks: Aunt Tina’s Sound Bites, Brown’s Chicken, Da Pizza Company, Nick’s Wood Fired Pizza Truck, Serna’s Grill, Tacos El Amigazo, D’s Treats & Ice Cream, Kimmer’s Ice Cream and Smallcakes. Rain or shine. Parking available at Wagner Community Center. Free. epd.org/news/park-palooza.

Taste the Maze: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. An evening of craft beer, cider and seltzer tastings inside Abbey Farms’ 8-acre corn maze. Tickets: $65, $45 for designated driver. abbeyfarms.org.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Dance for Life: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Annual event showcases the talents of local dance companies and unites choreographers, artists and designers in a night of performances fueling the mission of the Chicago Dance Health Fund. Tickets start at $52. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Elgin Movie on the Lawn: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on the Hemmens south lawn, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Starting at 6 p.m., play classic 1980s arcade games, plus there will be a food truck and cash bar available before the screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” at dusk. Bring chairs and blankets. The movie will include Spanish subtitles. elginil.gov/2620/Movies-on-the-Lawn.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Classic and custom cars, live music, and kids’ activities including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Blooze Brothers will perform from 6-9 p.m. Free. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Better Than Ezra will perform with Tonic Saturday, Aug. 16, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago as part of the Roaring Nights concert series. Courtesy of Greg Miles

Roaring Nights: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Better Than Ezra and Tonic will perform. $70, $60 for members, $15 for kids 11 and younger. Parking fee applies. brookfieldzoo.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Modern Day Romeos will perform. Cantigny’s Beer Garden and Cafe will be open. $21 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Chicago Experience will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

“The Woodstock Era” will pay tribute to the iconic music festival on Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of the Raue Center For The Arts

“The Woodstock Era”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. A tribute to the iconic Woodstock festival bringing together 11 bands playing rock, folk, blues, jazz, soul, Latin and psychedelia. Tickets start at $43. rauecenter.org.

Star Party & Family Campfire: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Star-related activities, including using a telescope to view the summer constellations and planets, and roast marshmallows around a campfire. $3; $12 per family; free for kids 2 and younger. parkfun.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, Aug. 17

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. New and used motorcycle parts of all types and brands, leathers, sewing, jewelry, toys and more. Rain or shine. $10 for ages 15 and older. walneckswap.com.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Mixologists and vendors will compete for the Proud Mary Award for the best Bloody Mary. Free. celebratehighwood.org/bloody-mary-fest.

Crystal Lake Farmers Market+ At The Dole: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, on the front lawn of the Dole Mansion, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Live music, kids’ activities, beverages, food trucks and more. farmersmarketatthedole.org.

Honey Fest: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Honey tastings, historic demonstrations, interactive displays, bee-inspired crafts, and honey-themed treats and beverages for purchase. Free. parkfun.com.

Life and Times of World War II: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at the Powers Walker House, Route 31 and Harts Road, Ringwood. Restored Greek Revival 1854 house features the Schaeffer and Steinmetz families, who lived in the area during the World War II era. Volunteers in historic attire will be on hand to answer questions. See wartime memorabilia and listen to the stories of both the homefront and the soldiers’ perspective. Kids 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required. mccdistrict.org.

Roscoe Village Porchfest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, on residential porches throughout Roscoe Village, Chicago. A community celebration that transforms neighborhood porches into live music stages. Tickets start at $10.38 and include an event guide and map. lakeviewroscoevillage.org.

BrightSide Theatre Summer in the Parks: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Ave., Naperville. “Fun in the Sun: A Broadway Musical Revue” features popular and comedic songs from Broadway musicals. In partnership with Naperville Park District. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. brightsidetheatre.com/parks.

Railroad Street Block Party: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Duke’s Alehouse parking lot, 110 N. Main St., Crystal Lake. Local bands, food, family activities and kids’ games. Free. facebook.com/dukesalehouse.

Elgin’s Shakespeare in the Park: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17, at Lords Park east picnic shelter, 100 Oakwood Blvd., Elgin. Goodly Creatures Theatre’s annual production features the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Rain date: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, at the Wing Park band shell. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

Monday, Aug. 18

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

Motor Monday Cruise Nights: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Aug. 18, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. In partnership with the Midwest Racing Preservation Association, open to cars and trucks of all makes and models. Food, drinks and music. eastdundee.net.

Berwyn Cruise Nites: 6-9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, in the Depot District, Windsor and Grove avenues, Berwyn. Car show with the theme “Vintage Vroom,” spotlighting pre-1985 classics, hot rods and retro rides. Free. berwyn.net.

Tuesday, Aug. 19

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. napersettlement.org.

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Cars on display and family-friendly activities. Free. waucondacruisenight.com.

South Elgin Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Panton Mill Park parking lot, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Show off your cool ride. No registration is required. Food truck and Dairy Queen. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Morton Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Harrer Park Pavilion, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Music from Student Body Band. With food vendor Smilin Dogs. Food and drink sales at 6 p.m. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Summer Concerts at the Gazebo: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Addison Village Green gazebo, One Friendship Plaza, Addison. Capriciosso String Quartet will perform. Bring lawn chair and coolers. Free. addisoncenterforthearts.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 20

Midweek Matinee: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Screening of the 1981 family drama “On Golden Pond.” $8. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market with rotating vendors offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors. Mosquitos will perform at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Beyond the Blonde will perform, plus lawn games, food and drinks. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, on Church and Cook streets, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati’s Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Algonquin’s Shakespeare in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Goodly Creatures Theatre’s production of the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.” Bring chairs, blankets and snacks. Rain date: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The Wayouts will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays: 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Aurora Film Society: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Screening of the 2002 Hong Kong film “Infernal Affairs.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $10. themusicvenue.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the Itasca Softball Complex, 650 N. Rohlwing Road. The Rockin’ Fenderskirts will perform. Bring lawn chairs and picnics. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Maryknoll Park, 845 Pershing Ave., Glen Ellyn. Back-to-school-themed concert by the Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Free. gepark.org.

Side Street Studio Arts open mic: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Side Street Studio arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. Featuring 7-minute performances. Free to perform; sign up in advance for $5 at sidestreetstudioarts.org/live.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Fresh produce, prepared food, flowers, garden plants, handcrafted merchandise and more. chicago.gov.

Brown Bag Lunch: Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. In “Elgin History Revisited,” Jerry Turnquist will share some of his favorite stories from his longtime Daily Herald history column. $5 or free for members. Register via elginhistory.org.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 21, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Anime Night: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Discover the traditions of Japan with family-friendly activities, food trucks, live music and crafts. Included in admission. mortonarb.org.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food, and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Pearl Street Market + Concert in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Veterans Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Goin’ Live will perform, plus local vendors and food trucks. facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Westmont Cruisin’ Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, on three blocks on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, classic cars, family activities, car clubs, art and market vendors. All makes and models. Enter at Cass and Norfolk. westmontevents.com/cruisin-nights.

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, in Fountain Square, Evanston. Jake Sanders Quintet will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Music from The Wild at 6:30 p.m. and Freebyrd at 8 p.m. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Roselle Concert in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at the Turner Park pavilion, Roselle Road and Devon Avenue, Roselle. Billy Elton will perform, plus salsa dance instruction. Food trucks: Kori’s Koop and D’s Treats, plus Pollyana Brewing and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The D.B.’s will perform. Food and beverages from local restaurants. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Brooklyn Charmers will perform, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Ron Burgundy’s will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 1, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border, 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha. Travel back in time for 30 acres of jousting, arts and crafts, food, music, dance, rides, games, entertainers and more. $40, $15 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/bristol.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.

“True West”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31, at Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Bold Series continues with Sam Shepard’s tale of sibling rivalry and the American dream. Tickets: paramountaurora.com/events/true-west.