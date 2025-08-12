advertisement
Crime

Man charged with two counts of indecent exposure in Libertyville

Posted August 12, 2025 6:09 pm
By Holden Green

A man has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure following an arrest in Libertyville Tuesday morning.

Victor A. Rodriguez, 31, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person, according to a press release from the Libertyville Police Department. Officers found Rodriguez alone in his car on the 300 block of West Rockland Road near Highland Middle School, which was not in session.

Officers performed an on-scene investigation and arrested Rodriguez.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s office approved one charge of sexual conduct within 500 feet of a secondary school and one charge of lewd exposure of the body with intent to arouse within 500 feet of a secondary school. Rodriguez appeared in court on Tuesday and was granted pretrial release, according to court records.

Officers also determined that there were no other parties involved in the incident.

