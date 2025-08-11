Pace paratransit rideshare program is victim of its own success

An Uber driver helps a passenger using Pace's Rideshare Access Program. Regional Transportation Authority officials say the program is so popular it’s facing a funding shortage. Courtesy of Pace

A Pace program providing rideshare services for Chicagoans and suburbanites with disabilities is so popular the paratransit budget is in the red.

With about 2 million more rides in 2025 than expected, a shortfall of more than $50 million is projected, officials said Monday at an Ad Hoc Committee on Transit Funding.

The Regional Transportation Authority is proposing a number of solutions to balance the budget, including raising certain paratransit fares, using reserve funds and shifting grant money.

There’s always urging for transit innovation, RTA Chairman Kirk Dillard said, adding, “here’s innovation and it’s taking off like a rocket.” He noted that paratransit “is not really a transportation mandate … it’s a civil rights mandate.”

The dilemma comes as Metra, Pace and the CTA face an estimated $771 million shortfall in 2026 when COVID-19 federal aid runs out. The Illinois General Assembly is negotiating a potential funding fix but has yet to finalize it.

As regards paratransit funding, the Chicago-based Taxi Access Program (TAP) was created over 20 years ago. It lets certified ADA/paratransit passengers pay the first $2 of any trip. Pace covers the remainder up to $30, with riders paying costs exceeding $30, plus tips and surcharges.

In 2024, Pace introduced a similar service, the Rideshare Access Program, for city and suburban paratransit riders using Uber and UZURV.

Those combined have resulted in a projected 2.2 million more rides and an estimated $53 million shortfall in 2025, planners said.

The RTA has proposed capping rides at 30 a month per passenger and increasing the fares from $2 to $3.25. This would raise about $8 million.

At Pace hearings on the changes, “the vast majority of comments were about how much (riders) appreciated RAP,” Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said, adding some people said they started jobs as a result.

Numerous individuals disagreed with limiting rides, she said. Currently up to eight trips a day are allowed.

The RTA is also considering using $25.8 million from ADA/paratransit reserve funds and sales tax revenue.

That leaves a $19 million hole.

About 80% of Pace rideshares are Chicago-based and 20% are suburban.

Pace leaders suggested taking a loan from the RTA.

“Our board is going to have to look at this and see if they want to use suburban bus money for ADA across the region,” Pace Chairman Richard Kwasneski said. “We’re trying to look at this as — how do we work together to get things done.”

But RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden said another solution could be rescinding Innovation, Coordination, and Enhancement program grants awarded in 2025 to the agencies, which a number of committee members favored. About $17 million is available.

Votes are expected on the various proposals in the coming weeks.