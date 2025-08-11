Palatine High School, District 211 celebrate start of 150th school year

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Some of the 600 plus seniors at Palatine High School formed a “150" on the football field Monday morning to kick off the 150th school year.

Palatine High School — the seed of Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 — celebrated the start of its 150th school year Monday morning.

Returning students gathered to form a giant numeral “150” on the football field before the band’s drum line led them all into the building.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Palatine High School teachers and staff greet seniors as they enter the building Monday morning for the first day of classes. Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 is celebrating Palatine High School's 150th year.

Of course, the 48-year-old current building at 1111 N. Rohlwing Road in Palatine isn’t where it all started.

The high school was established in one room of the then-Wood Street School. It was among the first four high schools in the Chicago suburbs and the very first northwest of the city, according to the district’s records.

The first class graduated in 1877.

Palatine High School became part of District 211 when the latter formally was created in 1914.

The school’s first purpose-built home opened on Wood Street in 1928 and now is used as Palatine village hall and the Palatine Park District’s Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center — named after the first principal, Charles S. Cutting.

A pair of expansions during the 1950s tried to keep up with skyrocketing enrollment. But in 1961, William Fremd High School opened in Palatine to serve freshman and sophomores exclusively for a few years while upperclassmen attended the older school.

Palatine High School officially outgrew the Wood Street building with the 1977 opening of the current campus. A second gym was added 20 years later, with a new mathematics and foreign languages wing following in 2003.

District 211’s James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates opened in 1964, followed by Schaumburg High School in 1970 and Hoffman Estates High School in 1973.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Palatine High School seniors enter the building Monday morning to the applause and cheers of teachers and staff as the new school year begins.