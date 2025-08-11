Suspect in Aurora double shooting turns himself in

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in Aurora over the weekend turned himself into police.

Aurora police said 24-year-old Aurora resident Aaron Conley was in custody just before 6 a.m.

He is accused of shooting two men, one who remains in critical condition, early Sunday morning near a basketball court on the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Police recovered a weapon and identified Conley as a suspect at the time. Police officials also said the shooting “an isolated incident between known acquaintances.”