Crime

Suspect in Aurora double shooting turns himself in

Posted August 11, 2025 8:31 am
Jake Griffin
 

The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in Aurora over the weekend turned himself into police.

Aurora police said 24-year-old Aurora resident Aaron Conley was in custody just before 6 a.m.

He is accused of shooting two men, one who remains in critical condition, early Sunday morning near a basketball court on the 500 block of Station Boulevard.

Police recovered a weapon and identified Conley as a suspect at the time. Police officials also said the shooting “an isolated incident between known acquaintances.”

