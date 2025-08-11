St. Charles-area man pleads guilty to child porn charge

Phillip Obenauf

A St. Charles-area man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a child pornography video.

Philip E. Obenauf, 33, of the 3N600 block of Bittersweet Road, St. Charles Township, entered his plea Friday, according to Kane County court records.

In exchange, 33 other child pornography charges and a charge of animal torture were dropped.

Obenauf will have to serve at least 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the two years spent being detained pretrial.

Authorities searched his home on Aug. 30, 2023. They said they found child sexual abuse materials on several electronic devices, and that he sent a video with such material to another person via Instagram.

Obenauf will have to register for life as a sex offender.