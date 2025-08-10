Swimmers take a nostalgic dive as Arlington Heights pool closes for renovations

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Swimmers gathered one last time at the Arlington Heights Park District's Recreation Park pool Sunday, before the district commences renovations to the pool and bathhouse.

Arlington Heights residents brought their memories along with their swim trunks for closing day at Recreation Pool Sunday.

The pool, which is getting a makeover, is expected to open sometime next summer. In honor of the last day, the Arlington Heights Park District held Rec & Roll Back in Time — an event bathed in nostalgia as the district brought back old lifeguards and blasted 1960s rock.

Built in the late 1930s and officially opened in June 1939, Recreation Park's Olympic-sized pool was the park district's first outdoor aquatic facility. It underwent major remodeling in 1987—1988, expanding to a full 50-meter length and adding a zero-depth wading area.

The park district will not only replace the pool, but also renovate the 1930s Works Progress Administration — era recreation building. The district will also build a new bathhouse and concessions building.

When the pool reopens next year, there will be something from the old pool left. Water from the pool was scooped up and collected in vials Sunday. On opening day, the saved water will be poured into the renovated pool.

The Arlington Heights Park District has received a $2.8 million grant for the project from the state of Illinois through the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) program. The remaining funding for the $25 million project comes from reserves.

Among those taking one last dip was Nate Schroeder, a Mount Prospect resident who grew up in Arlington Heights. Schroeder, whose late father Michael, a dentist who served as Wheeling Township supervisor and Arlington Heights village president, was once a lifeguard at the pool, brought his daughter Cora.

“The pool was just kind of always weaved into our whole childhood,” said Emily Schroeder, Nate's sister. “We grew up coming here and doing the night swims. My dad would take a break from work, and he'd do laps in the pool.”

One notable change involves flipping the pool layout: the deep end will move to the far side, while the shallow end will be positioned closer to the baby pool. Despite these changes, the pool will maintain its 50-meter length. In addition, the park district is bringing back the high dive.

The new facilities will enable expanded programming, especially for seniors, Park District Executive Director Carrie Fullerton said.

“This pool has been open for over nine decades. My family specifically has been coming here for over five of those decades,” park board President Maryfran Leno said. “So it’s very nostalgic. But it's time to redo Rec Park for the community.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Barent Van Buren takes a dive during the splash contest held Sunday at Recreation Pool.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights park board President Maryfran Leno address the crowd on the last day of the season for Recreation Pool.