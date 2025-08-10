Firefighters extinguish Huntley house fire that broke out during thunderstorm

A lightning strike may have been the cause of a Saturday house fire in Huntley, officials say. Courtesy of the Huntley Fire Protection District

A lightning strike may have been the cause of a Saturday afternoon house fire in Huntley that firefighters were able to extinguish before it caused extensive damage to the home.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 5:13 p.m. Saturday to the 11000 block of Madison Way for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived within three minutes to “smoke coming from a two-story home, with flames visible from a second-floor exterior vent,” according to a district news release.

The incident was upgraded to a working fire, and crews entered the home to confirm it was unoccupied. Firefighters used hose lines to quickly extinguish the fire, which extended to the attic space, according to the release.

Although the house sustained water and smoke damage, it remains habitable, according to officials. The seven residents will be able to stay in the home once repairs are complete.

“An observant passerby and quick actions by responding firefighters saved the structure and a large portion of its contents,” officials said in the release.

No pets were in the home, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, it could have been started by a lightning strike, officials said.

Thunderstorms rolled through the area shortly before the call late Saturday afternoon.