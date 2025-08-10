Aurora police looking for suspect after two people are shot

Aurora police are looking for a suspect after two people were shot, one hurt critically, Sunday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., Aurora police responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Station Blvd. Officers found two men near the basketball court, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics took the victims to a hospital for treatment. One victim is reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, while the second remains in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicates the episode stemmed from a domestic-related dispute. The suspect fled the scene.

Aurora police are seeking a Black male with short dreadlocks, approximately 6’0” tall, of a thin build, in connection with this shooting. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing, possibly with a black hoodie-style quarter zip, police said.

Police said there is currently no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

If he is located, police said, the public is advised not to approach him. Anyone who believes they may have information is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department at 911 or (630) 256-5000.

The investigation remains ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.

Residents reported hearing several shots and seeing a S.W.A.T. team in the area.

Police said the scene is no longer active, but as an extra precaution, were asking residents in the immediate area to remain indoors Sunday morning.

Police were also advising members of the general public to take alternate routes and stay out of the surrounding area until the matter is resolved.