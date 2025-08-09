Homicide suspect arrested after lockdown near Wheeling school

A suspect in a homicide investigation was taken into police custody following a brief shelter-in-place order near a Wheeling school late Friday, authorities said.

There was a heavy police presence in the neighborhood of Holmes Middle School at Wolf Road and Highland Avenue about 10 p.m. Friday, when Wheeling police said they were assisting Des Plaines officers in locating a suspect connected to a homicide.

Wheeling police put out an alert on social media with a suspect description and advised residents to remain indoors, but lifted the order about an hour later when the suspect was taken into custody.

Des Plaines police Saturday morning didn’t immediately provide an update on the investigation.