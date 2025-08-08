Glen Ellyn mourns sudden death of Trustee Szymanski

Steve Szymanski

Glen Ellyn is mourning the death of village board member Steve Szymanski. His passing was announced on Friday by the village.

Szymanski, who had two sons and five grandchildren, was elected to the village board on April 1. He had retired from a 42-year career at United States Steel, where he was a general manager in strategic planning.

Before he was elected village trustee, Szymanski served for seven years on Glen Ellyn’s Capital Improvements Commission, including five years as its chair.

In that capacity, he helped guide significant projects including the Taylor Avenue pedestrian tunnel, the Civic Center parking garage, and the Downtown Central Business District streetscape and utility improvements project.

Szymanski also served as liaison to the village’s Community Relations Commission.

“Steve brought a combination of strategic vision, engineering expertise, and genuine care for Glen Ellyn to every role he served,” Village President Jim Burket said in a statement.

As a community volunteer, Szymanski worked with Glenbard high schools in their Partnership for Educational Progress program and mentored high school students through incubator programs.

He had just started a four-year term as trustee.

“Steve was a calm, kind, and dedicated trustee who served our community with unwavering commitment for many years in various capacities,” Village Manager Mark Franz added in the statement, also noting Szymanski’s “quiet strength.”

Szymanski had a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, as well as an MBA from Marquette University and a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

“We will deeply miss his insight, leadership, and friendship,” Burket said in the statement.

“On behalf of the village board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Steve’s family,” Burket said. “We are grateful for his service, and we will remember him with respect and gratitude.”