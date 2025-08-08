DHS Secretary Kristi Noem calls Pritzker ‘obstructionist’ on immigration enforcement at Lombard news conference

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to the press at the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago office in Lombard city on Friday, August, 2025. | Candace Dane Chambers/Sun-Times Candace Dane Chambers/Sun-Times

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday in Lombard that Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson would rather protect criminals than help the federal government arrest and deport those who are in the country illegally.

“I am here today because the elected leaders in Illinois have been ignoring the law. In fact, they are being obstructionists when it comes to getting dangerous criminals off of their streets,” she said at a news conference at the Homeland Security office in Lombard.

Illinois’ Trust Act prohibits local law enforcement from participating in civil immigration enforcement issues or holding arrested people on ICE detainers unless there is a criminal warrant from ICE.

Noem stood in front of posters of four men she said have been detained by local federal agents recently for deportation, including one convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl. In front of her was a table holding guns, money and a 9-pound package of fentanyl that she said local federal agents had confiscated in other cases.

“Unfortunately, all of the politicians that have spoken out against their (agents) efforts, their will, their desire appears to be that they would like more of this to be on their streets,” Noem said.

She also spoke about the federal department recently lowering the age at which someone can become an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, and defended agents who wear masks while arresting people, saying it was necessary for their safety because attacks on agents have increased.

About 100 people protested her visit outside the building, bearing signs with messages such as “due process is a human right” and “stop the raids.”

Protesters gathered in Lombard while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem gave a news conference on Friday. Courtesy of Reid McCollum

DuPage County Democratic Party Chair Reid McCollum said in a statement that Noem’s visit to Lombard was “nothing more than a political stunt to stoke fear and division.”

“Her push for ramped-up ICE enforcement in the Chicago area is an attack on our immigrant neighbors, our values, and our shared vision of a welcoming community,” McCollum said.

He said Illinois and the U.S. thrive because of diversity.

“We will not be intimidated by extremist rhetoric that scapegoats families and tears communities apart,” McCollum said. “Instead of demonizing immigrants, we should be working together to create fair, humane immigration policies that reflect our nation’s ideals.”

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten also weighed in, saying Noem wasn’t welcome in the 6th Congressional District.

“Her failures at the Department of Homeland Security harm American families and will have lasting, negative ripple effects on the American economy,” the Downers Grove Democrat said. “The only reason she has her job is because she is so doggone terrified of anyone who does not look like her that she will eagerly forsake the Constitution anytime Donald Trump asks.”