‘Bring Sinmi home’: Naperville man asks for public’s help in locating his wife, who has been missing since July 30

Olasinmibo Abosede

The husband of a Naperville woman who has been missing for more than a week made a public plea for help on Friday.

Gbenga Abosede and his wife, Olasinmibo Abosede, have been married for 18 years and have four children. His wife, nicknamed “Sinmi,” left for a walk on July 30 and has not been seen since.

“As you can imagine, the last few days have been very challenging … We are struggling to cope with her absence,” Gbenga Abosede said Friday during a news conference outside the Naperville Police Department.

“My wife is more than just my partner; she is my best friend and college sweetheart,” he said as Sinmi’s siblings stood with him. “She’s a gem of a woman.”

He said his wife left their home on Sudbury Street, a neighborhood west of the Springbrook Golf Course, to go for a short walk. She left her phone and credit cards at home, he said.

Sinmi is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Surrounded by his wife's siblings, Gbenga Abosede asks the public for help in locating his wife. Olasinmibo Abosede was last seen leaving her Naperville home on July 30. Alicia Fabbre/For the Daily Herald

Camera footage shows her walking from her home wearing a long-sleeved black Adidas jacket, gray sweatpants, a black headscarf and black Crocs. She was also wearing her prescription eyeglasses. The only item she is believed to have taken with her is a white water bottle.

“It’s been nine days since Sinmi was last seen, and we wholeheartedly share her family’s concern for her well-being,” Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow said Friday.

Since Sinmi went missing, police have canvassed the neighborhood, conducted interviews and reviewed video footage. Police also examined her electronic devices in search of any clues.

On Monday, Naperville police conducted a systematic search at the Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve to locate Abosede. The Naperville Emergency Management Agency assisted in the search, which involved more than 40 trained volunteers, eight K9 teams and multiple police drone operators.

Detectives continue to follow up on leads and investigate Abosede’s disappearance.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Abosede and Krakow encouraged residents to continue circulating Sinmi's photo and to contact the police with any information regarding her disappearance.

“I genuinely believe that, with your eyes and ears, we can bring her home safely,” Abosede said. “Please help bring Sinmi home.”

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to call the Naperville Police Investigations Division at (630) 548-1421.