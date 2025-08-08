Courtyard garden at Carmel Catholic High School a sanctuary of learning and well-being

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com Teresa Bartels at the ribbon cutting and blessing for the Chuck and Teresa Bartels Family Garden at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The new space is dedicated to student wellness, outdoor learning and community connection.

A mostly empty and underutilized courtyard at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein has been transformed into a serene oasis where students can reflect and learn.

Three huge honey locust and an old Norway spruce are the only holdovers in the 29,000-square-foot space — the largest courtyard on campus.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A ribbon cutting and blessing was held Friday for the Chuck and Teresa Bartels Family Garden at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein. The 29,000-square-foot courtyard area will serve as an outdoor education and wellness center.

Framed on four sides by the school building including the science wing, the space has been reimagined as an outdoor learning center, native garden and place to unwind and leave the cellphones behind.

Envisioned for several years and finally started last fall, the Chuck and Teresa Bartels Family Garden officially opened Friday with scores of alumni, well-wishers and others attending a ceremonial ribbon cutting and blessing.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A short river is a focal point of Carmel Catholic High School's Chuck and Teresa Bartels Family Garden. The transformed courtyard opened Friday as the first major event of an ongoing wellness campaign.

A short “river” and pond are focal points of the garden that features about 100 species of pollinator-friendly flowers and plants, and a butterfly garden to support ecological and science education as well as peace and tranquility.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A new student center and fine arts atrium, planned for 2026, are part of a $13.5 million bold and inspired vision for the future of Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.

It also provides inviting spaces for reflection, study and socializing, supporters say.

“The birds and the butterflies — something about it is soothing,” said Chris Bartels, son of the late Chuck Bartels and Teresa’s stepson.

The family has a more than 40-year association with the school. Five of the couple’s sons and three grandchildren are Carmel graduates.

Chris Bartels had a hand in the design and an anonymous donor provided the capital.

“I’ve been working on this space with the president (Brad Bonham) for seven or eight years now,” he said. “The whole goal is for a better environment for the students to learn in.”

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com A statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Chuck and Teresa Bartels Family Garden at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein offers a place for contemplation.

Architect Bill Sturm said the design included working sessions with students.

“Light, color, lighting, shapes — everything is trying to make the experience very welcoming,” he said.

The garden is the first major event of the school’s ongoing $13.5 million vision for the future wellness campaign. It’s the centerpiece of an effort to prioritize environmental initiatives campuswide and enhance science education and student wellness, said Marisue Lacher, campaign chair.

“In a time where teen lives often center around their cellphones, the garden, along with a new student center and fine arts atrium (both coming in 2026) will give our students places to interact with nature and each other to improve their mental wellness and open their minds to learning,” she said.

The spaces will be available to students before, during and after school including evenings and weekends, she added.

Teresa Bartels said the garden is a unique place for education “and building relationships and community, which is really important to us.”