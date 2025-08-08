advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Authorities: Man was selling stolen ovens, dryers and had homemade explosives

Posted August 08, 2025 11:26 am
Barbara Vitello
 

A 36-year-old Barrington area man is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of new appliances and selling them online “at unusually low prices.”

Jeffrey L. Hendon Jr. is charged with theft, online sale of stolen goods and unlawful possession of explosives. Lake County sheriff’s deputies recovered the homemade explosives during a search Thursday of Hendon’s residence in the 27600 block of West Cuba Road near Barrington. Sheriff’s detectives recovered 71 stolen LG ovens and dryers, according to authorities.

An undercover officer purchased an oven from Hendon as part of an undercover operation, said Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli in a prepared statement.

A check of the serial number confirmed the oven was stolen, Covelli said. Officers learned the oven and other appliances were stolen from a Lockport warehouse in February. They were part of a shipment taken from a cargo truck at a distribution center, according to Covelli.

Detectives also located a “large number of what appear to be homemade explosives,” which the Waukegan bomb squad collected and disposed of, Covelli said.

Hendon is scheduled to appear in a Lake County court today.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Barrington Communities Counties Crime Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company