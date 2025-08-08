New Hollywood Casino in Joliet showcased as entertainment destination beyond gambling

An advertising image on a video board at Hollywood Casino Joliet promotes dining possibilities at the new casino. Bob Okon/Shaw Local News Network

Hollywood Casino provided what amounted to a food tour of its new Joliet casino on Thursday, just days before the center is set to open to the public.

Some of the samplings offered to the media in a preview event included a variety of pizzas, hamburgers flavored with root beer, and taco salads made with kale.

Management emphasized that the new casino complex near the crossings of Interstates 55 and 80 is for more than gambling.

If final tests and audits conducted by state gaming regulators go well, the new Hollywood Casino Joliet will open sometime on Monday.

“We do have another process in front of us,” Hollywood Casino Joliet General Manager Ruben Warren said in deference to the need for final approval from the Illinois Gaming Board before the new casino can open.

But, he said, “we are rarin’ to go on Monday.”

The media tour passed through eight different restaurants on the casino property. Six of the restaurants are outside the casino itself.

Visitors can avoid the casino to dine at Sorellina Giada, the restaurant created by celebrity chef Giada De Laurenti, or the five restaurants in the Boulevard Food and Drink Hall.

Photographers were warned not to take pictures of slot machines, baccarat tables and other casino features on Thursday.

A tour guide said the photo restriction was due to regulatory requirements. So the introduction to the new Hollywood Casino Joliet emphasized dining over gambling.

“All of our food is food that Giada has approved herself,” said Lisa Petkovich, general manager of Sorellina Giada.

Petkovich said she expects the restaurant to be busy because of the large following for celebrity chef Giada De Laurenti.

Rick Ortiz, co-owner of Antique Tacos and a graduate of Lockport Township High School, talks about the tacos he will offer at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Bob Okon/Shaw Local News Network

Rick Ortiz, who runs Antique Tacos at Hollywood Casino Joliet with his wife, Ashley Ortiz, also expects to see customers.

Ortiz is a graduate of Lockport Township High School and said he sees many friends from his school days at the two Antique Taco restaurants in Chicago.

“I have a good amount of friends nearby,” Ortiz said, adding that they come to his restaurants in the Bridgeport and Wicker Park neighborhoods of Chicago. “They’re happy to see me in Joliet and not have to trek into the city.”

Antique Taco is among five restaurants and one bar in the Boulevard area outside of the casino.

A variety of pizzas were on display Thursday at the 5 Fifty pizzeria at Hollywood Casino Joliet. Bob Okon/Shaw Local News Network

Others include the 5 Fifty pizzeria; Lucky Goat, a hamburger and sandwich restaurant that also ventured from Chicago to the Hollywood site; Dailies bakery; and Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

The food hall also includes a bar named Once Upon a Time.

The Boulevard restaurants were assembled by McClain Camarota Hospitality.

“We want this to be community-facing,” said Shawn McClain, explaining the business strategy for the food hall. “It was important for us to get all ages in here.”

Management at two restaurants inside the casino also believes they have something special to offer.

“I think our objective here in food is something different,” said Matt Cappellini, the property executive chef, who discussed the menu at the ESPN sports betting restaurant. “We wanted to do something that you don’t ordinarily see in a sports bar.”

Cappellini brought out the restaurant’s root beer, barbecue, bacon burger and Nashville sliders to prove his point.

The casino also includes a Red Lotus Asian restaurant, which features a mix of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese dishes.

Hollywood Casino expects to see more visitors stopping by with its new location. The casino is moving from a relatively obscure location off U.S. Route 6 in Joliet.