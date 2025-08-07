100-degree heat returns to northern Illinois starting Friday

The National Weather Service forecasts heat levels will reach 100 degrees or higher from Friday through Sunday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Heat and humidity remain on the rise across northern Illinois, and triple-digit heat levels are expected back by Friday.

The high temperatures will last through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Peak heat indices will reach 95-100 degrees on Friday and Saturday, and 90-95 degrees on Sunday.

Dos and don’ts during extreme heat

• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting, and lightweight clothing.

• Ensure children are wearing appropriate clothing and avoiding long periods of time outdoors.

• Avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

• Outdoor work should be minimized (Employers are recommended to avoid heavy-duty outdoor projects during a heat advisory)

• Fans will move air around, but do not lower your temperature.

• Use air conditioning inside your home or visit an air-conditioned location.

• Check in with relatives and neighbors to see if they have access to air conditioning.

• Never leave children or pets in a vehicle unattended.

• Eat light. The more calories you take in, the more body heat you produce.

• Drink plenty of fluids before work and throughout the day. Avoid caffeine.

• Wear lightweight clothing. Wide-brimmed hats protect workers from direct sunlight

• Heat cramp symptoms: Painful muscle cramps/spasms usually in legs and abdomen; heavy sweating.

• Heat exhaustion symptoms: Heavy sweating, weakness or tiredness, cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, fainting.

• Heat stroke symptoms: Throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, body temperature above 103°F, hot, red, dry or damp skin, rapid and strong pulse, fainting, loss of consciousness.