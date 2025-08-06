‘We're all a little heartbroken’: Aurora’s Copley Theatre will go dark

Aurora's Paramount Theatre announced this week it will suspend the Copley Theatre's Bold series after the final Aug. 31 performance of its stellar revival of Sam Shepard's classic “True West” starring Ben Page, right, as the grifter Lee and Jack Ball as his straight-arrow screenwriter brother Austin. Courtesy of Brett Beiner Photography

When the curtain falls on Paramount Theatre's stellar revival of “True West” later this month, the Copley Theatre in Aurora, home of Paramount's Bold series, goes dark.

Paramount announced Monday in a letter to patrons that it will suspend productions at the 165-seat theater following the final “True West” performance Aug. 31. The theater also canceled the remainder of its fourth Bold season, which included the Chicago-area premier of “Covenant” and a revival of the musical “Ride the Cyclone.”

Paramount representatives will contact ticket holders about refunds.

The hiatus comes after the Aurora Civic Center Authority — which operates the Paramount, Copley and Stolp Island theaters and RiverEdge Park — said “previously communicated municipal support” from the city of Aurora could be reduced by up to 65% in response to “widespread budgetary constraints,” according to the letter.

“Hopefully, support won't be cut that dramatically,” said Paramount President and CEO Tim Rater, adding that approximately 20% (about $6.2 million) of the $31 million budget for 2026 would come from the city.

“We're all a little heartbroken,” Rater added, noting that 17 full-time, salaried employees — 20% of the Paramount’s 82-person staff — were laid off Monday.

Tim Rater, CEO and president of Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Daily Herald File Photo

In a prepared statement, Mayor John Laesch praised the ACCA's contribution to Aurora, but said “the claim that the city is ‘reducing previously committed municipal support by up to 65%’ is false.’”

According to Laesch, Aurora allocated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the ACCA as one-time assistance to help the organization become more solvent. The ACCA received another $10 million in federal funds as part of the Save Our Stages Act, Laesch said.

Last year, the city council approved $13.8 million in assistance to the ACCA for 2025. That included the city's purchase of a parking garage for $10 million to offset a budget deficit; $1.3 million for Stolp Island Theatre construction; and $2.5 million for the Fox River Promenade update, Laesch said.

“The organization has never had a budget line in the city’s general fund,” he added. “I have no plans to cut any existing funding pertaining to ACCA’s services rendered to the city.”

An audit of the ACCA’s 2024 finances dated Dec. 31, shows operating revenues of about $21.1 million and expenses of $34.2 million, resulting in a $13.1 million shortfall.

ACCA requested $7 million from the city for 2026 to cover an expected deficit, according to Laesch. City officials “offered to assist with fundraising, cross-promotion, and other initiatives aimed at bolstering financial stability,” he said.

While postponing the Bold series was a difficult decision, the mayor said it “reflects a positive, forward-thinking approach to ACCA’s pursuit of long-term sustainability.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, April 2025 Aurora Mayor John Laesch

Financial issues aside, Paramount’s artistic impact has been enormous since it debuted its Broadway series in 2011. With more than 40,000 subscribers, it boasts the country's “largest Broadway subscription base.”

Last year, more than 630,000 patrons attended one of the 700+ performances or events at the Paramount, Copley, Stolp Island theaters or RiverEdge Park, according to the Paramount website, which also notes the ACCA is not funded by local property taxes.

Critically acclaimed over the last 14 years, Paramount and its associated theaters have earned 30 equity Joseph Jefferson Awards and 124 nominations. Among its accolades: three successive awards for best large theater musical in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

While blockbuster musicals dominate the Broadway series, the Bold series — established in 2022 — offered more provocative fare including “Fun Home” and “Next to Normal” as well as charmers (“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Peter and the Starcatcher”) and classics (“A Streetcar Named Desire”).

According to Rater, Bold series subscribers increased from 2,200 in 2022 to about 3,600 in 2025. Although subscriptions continue to grow, the Copley is “far from being self-sustainable,” he said.

While Paramount has steadily increased ticket prices, like its Chicago-area counterparts, ticket sales alone cannot support theaters, which also rely on donations, corporate sponsorship, grants and municipal support. To that end, Rater said Paramount has improved fundraising from under $1 million in 2019 to a little more than $3 million in 2025.

The ACCA is committed to cooperating with Aurora officials to “get back to a balanced budget,” he said.

“We will work with them like we always do,” Rater added.

The Aurora Civic Center Authority — which operates the Paramount, Copley and Stolp Island theaters and RiverEdge Park — will work with city officials to protect the “long-term health of our organization and our mission, to continue to effectuate positive change within the city in which we operate.” Daily Herald file photo