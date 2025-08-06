No injuries as small plane makes emergency landing on Elgin golf course
A small plane made an emergency landing at the Highlands of Elgin Golf Course Wednesday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Elgin Police Department around 8:20 p.m. about the imminent emergency landing, and first responders were able to locate the aircraft after it successfully landed on the golf course, according to a statement from the Elgin Police Department. The plane was forced to make the emergency landing due to mechanical issues, and neither of the two occupants were injured in the landing.
The investigation into the crash will be conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board. No information was immediately available on the status of the golf course.
