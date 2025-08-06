Hoffman Estates native leads this year’s Special Olympics Ducky Derby

Zach Coppel Courtesy Special Olympics Illinois

Longtime Special Olympics athlete and Hoffman Estates native Zach Coppel will be front and center at this year’s Special Olympics Chicago Ducky Derby on Thursday.

Now in its 20th year, the Chicago Ducky Derby raises funds for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities, through the purchase of rubber ducks. More than 75,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Chicago River from the Columbus Drive Bridge at 1 p.m.

Coppel was named this year’s official Chicago Ducky Derby Ambassador. The selection reflects his role in the Special Olympics community over the past 31 years.

Keeping the secret was hard,” Coppel stated, “I was surprised and happy and I’m honored to do it.”

Coppel is a natural leader, and is known for his enthusiasm for inclusion and welcoming smile, Special Olympics officials said. He has filled his role as ambassador well; selling countless ducks to support Special Olympics Illinois programming.

“This event means so much to me because it helps other athletes just like me have opportunities,” Coppel said. “Being named the Duck Ambassador is an honor, it’s so cool to represent my friends.”

Coppel has many responsibilities as ambassador, including fundraising, giving media interviews, and most importantly, pulling the winning duck from the river on race day.

“The Chicago Ducky Derby is more than a fun race, it’s a celebration of inclusion and a testament to the leadership and heart of our athletes,” says Pete Beale-DelVecchio, President & CEO of Special Olympics Illinois. “Each duck adopted supports Special Olympics Illinois programming, which creates opportunities for growth, personal development and connection through, sports, health and leadership programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”

The event begins at 10 a.m. in Pioneer Court in Chicago. The duck drop will happen at 1 p.m. from the Columbus Drive Bridge, with Coppel leading the way.