Buffalo Grove hiring consultant to study, grow annual special events programming

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2024 Teens ride The Freak Out near the ticket railer at the Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park last year. The village is about to embark on a comprehensive study of its special events.

Buffalo Grove is launching an eight-month study of its special events and programming offerings.

The board discussed a proposal Monday to hire Keen Independent Research to conduct a study and direct future plans. Approval could come as early as Aug. 18.

The study is expected to cost $42,640, with a not-to-exceed total of $47,940, including optional travel expenses. The money was approved in this year’s budget.

Keen Independent Research, based in Arizona, has conducted similar studies in California, Missouri and Virginia.

Buffalo Grove Days along with a weekly farmers market and Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band concerts are just some of the village’s event offerings annually.

But Molly Gillespie, the village’s director of communications and engagement, pointed out there is the potential for new venues and new events.

“It's really easy to get stuck in doing the same thing over and over, year after year,” she told the board Monday. “But I think this community is really ready for some innovation over inertia.”

Still, she said, the village does not want to make big plans or promises only to find there is neither the funding nor the capacity to deliver.

Gillespie said the study aligns with two goals in the village’s strategic plan, strengthening community identity and pride and providing a more livable community with leisure experiences for all.

The study’s activities will include assessing existing programming and events within the broader context of events hosted by other agencies, such as the park district, libraries, townships and surrounding municipalities.

There will be community engagement involving public meetings, focus groups and stakeholder interviews.

“I really applaud the approach that says, ‘Let's go get some experts here to give us some great ideas, and then go run with them,’” Trustee Frank Cesario said.