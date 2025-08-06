Motorcyclist severely hurt after striking pole, police car in Barrington Hills

A motorcyclist was severely injured late Tuesday when he hit a utility pole and then a police vehicle in Barrington Hills.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Bartlett Road at Old Bartlett Road, police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old rider was headed north and failed to properly negotiate a curve, police said. He likely was speeding, police said.

The police vehicle was stopped at the intersection when it was struck.

The motorcycle rider was in critical condition Wednesday at an unspecified hospital, police said. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

The crash was under investigation Wednesday by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team. No tickets have been issued.