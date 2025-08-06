advertisement
Crime

Aurora woman gets 4-year sentence for fatal DUI

Posted August 06, 2025 4:59 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Aurora woman was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison in connection with a drunken-driving crash that killed a Naperville man.

Darci Klomhaus, 24, of the 900 block of Deerpath Road, pleaded guilty in January to aggravated DUI — causing death, stemming from the 2023 crash in Sugar Grove.

She will have to serve at least 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole, but received credit for 419 days she spent on electronic home monitoring. Court records indicate that she previously had been ordered to wear an alcohol monitor.

Authorities said the crash occurred about 5:11 a.m. Oct. 6, 2023, on a ramp from I-88 to Route 56. Klomhaus was driving a Jeep Wrangler east in the westbound lanes of the ramp when the vehicle collided with a Subaru Forester driven by 67-year-old Sergey Ageyev, causing his fatal injuries, authorities said.

As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a reckless homicide against Klomhaus, court records show.

Aurora Communities Crime Naperville News Sugar Grove
